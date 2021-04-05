Q. What can you tell me about the cacti that I see growing in yards around Atlanta? I thought cacti were southwestern desert plants.
A. What you are seeing is a Prickly Pear cactus (plural cacti). The scientific name is Opuntia ficus-indica.
It is one of the cold hardy varieties and can grow in this area. They need full sun and dry, well-drained soil. Any type of left-over moisture in the soil will cause the roots to rot.
The flat and green parts or pads of the plant are modified stems. These pads perform various functions like storing water, photosynthesis and producing flowers.
The sharp spines over the pads are the actual leaves. The height can range from 6-12 inches to 10-15 feet. The Prickly Pears that I have seen are about 5–6 feet tall.
They bloom from June to July and the colors can range from green to yellow to red. They need to be fertilized once in the spring and once in the summer. To encourage pad growth, use a high nitrogen fertilizer. To encourage flowers and fruit use a 5-10-10 fertilizer.
Botanists think that these plants originated in central Mexico, but they have been cultivated for so long that the origin of the wild plants is not known. Before the time of Columbus, the plant had spread to the Caribbean islands and Peru. Native people used the plant for food and medicine.
Commercial plantings of Opuntia ficus-indica are found in Mexico, Sicily, the Canary Islands, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Algeria and South Africa. The plants are grown for their large, sweet fruits which are called figs or tunas. These fruits are used to make candies, jellies, jams, syrups, juices and even alcoholic beverages. They can be eaten as-is, boiled down to make miel de tuna (prickly pear honey) or queso de tuna (prickly pear cheese). The tender stems or pads of the cactus, called nopales appear in boiled or grilled vegetable dishes, particularly in Hispanic dishes.
You can start this cactus from seed, but it is much easier to propagate Prickly Pear cactus from the pads. Carefully cut a pad that is at least six months old from the plant. Allow the pad to dry and form a callous at the bottom. This process may take a week or longer. Then plant the pad upright about an inch deep. Planting the pad too deeply will encourage rot.
Once the plant is established, water it once and then let the plant remain dry. After the first month Prickly Pear cacti only need to be watered every two to four weeks for the first year, twice a month in summer and once a month during other times of the year. In most areas, rainfall will be enough to sustain established plants.
Before you run out and purchase a Prickly Pear cactus for your home garden, there are several things that you should know. First, it is suggested that you use gloves, long sleeves and barbeque tongs when handling the pads.
Secondly, beware of the glochids! In addition to the large visible spines on the pads, there are harder-to-see tiny spines, called glochids. These are found at the base of the large spines and at the base of the plant. They look like harmless, fuzzy-looking patches but they come off the pad easily and once they have gotten into your skin, they can be difficult to remove and can cause irritation for days. Even those varieties regarded as "spineless" have glochids, so be careful.
They are an interesting addition to your garden, but between the large spines and the tiny glochids you need make sure that you plant this cactus away from areas frequented by children and pets.
