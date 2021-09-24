Ask a Master Gardener: Buffalo Creek Fall Festival

Labor Day weekend is behind us signaling the onset of autumn. The weather recently teased us with a few cool mornings and comfortable days reminding us that the seasons are beginning to change. Summer gardens are waning and fall brassicas are planted in anticipation of that first meal with collard greens, sweet potatoes and cornbread.
It’s time for fall festivals and pumpkin spice lattes. The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be hosting their first annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. The proceeds from the plant and booth sales are used for scholarships, school garden grants, and gardening programs in Carroll County. Below are a few of the activities planned this year:
The following garden presentations will be held between 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.:
10:30 a.m. — Backyard pollinators and the plants that sustain them — Gail Woody, The Butterfly Lady
11:30 a.m. — How to prune almost anything — Randy Cooper, Arborist
12:30 p.m. — Azaleas — Ernest Koon, Lazy K Nursery
1:30 p.m. — Why native plants? — Carol Hight, Georgia Native Plant Society — West GA Chapter
2:30 p.m. — Unless you test, it’s just a guess! Soil Testing for Your Garden — Paula Burke, UGA Extension Carroll County
The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be hosting a fall plant sale at the festival. Some of the plants for sale include hardy mums, St. John’s wort, azaleas, hydrangeas, elephant ears, tea olives, maples, edgeworthia, beauty berry, grancy graybeard, blackberries, serviceberry, and assorted bulbs. Fall is an excellent time to plant perennials and spring bulbs for next year’s garden. If this plant sale is anything like the spring plant sale some of these items may sell out early, so plan accordingly.
The Georgia Native Plant Society -- West Georgia Chapter will be providing guided walks on Buffalo Creek Trail every half hour. This group of gardeners work tirelessly to ensure that native plants are rescued from old and abandoned homes around west Georgia. Many of these plants are planted all along the Buffalo Creek Trail located on the Carroll County Ag Center property.
Children’s activities will include making hanging planters, butterfly origami, build-a-bug, and paper flowers. The children’s activities will rotate every hour.
Arts and Crafts vendors will be selling sewing, knitted and crocheted items, bags, candles, soaps, bath bombs, mugs/tumblers, signs, textiles, wood and paper crafting, jewelry, home décor, Australian crafts, Mayan Arts, and a Raffle Booth! Representatives from Keep Carroll Beautiful, Colorstreet, Paparazzi, as well as local artists and crafters Crafty Sew Anna, Crafted Notions, Crafty Creatures, Heavenly Wreaths, MZ Back Porch, J&T Wood Creations, Lin B Designs, and Six L Creations – to name a few.
Food vendors will be serving breakfast, lunch, snacks, and desserts. Menu items include gourmet burgers, BBQ, chicken sandwiches, hotdogs, popcorn, food “on a stick”, shaved ice, gelato, and more. Vendors presenting are: Fly High Burgers Douglasville, Repicci’s Italian Ice and Gelato Lithia Springs, Everything on a Stick -- Atlanta, Cake Studio, Fowl Play Atlanta, Kona Ice -- shaved ice, and Guns N Clovers 4-H Club.
