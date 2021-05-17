Several people I know love to feed birds and put out bushes and trees to entice wild birds to stop in their yard for a little break. However, as a responsible gardener, one should research the plants being established in their gardens.
Ensure that the plants are not invasive, aggressive, nor poisonous. Invasive plants are ones that aren’t native but have been introduced via mankind. Additionally, they possess the ability to grow and reproduce effectively while in undisturbed locations thus altering native plant and wildlife habitats and life cycles.
Whereas, aggressive plants spread rapidly, dominating the area in which they have been introduced. Aggressive plants displace other plants.
Now, poisonous plants when ingested can cause harm or death. So, do your research and look up the plant.
Ascertain the answers to these questions:
What is this plant’s name?
Is it native?
What are the growing requirements? How much shade? How much water?
Is this plant poisonous? Will it cause harm to wildlife?
One plant that has been established as invasive and has poisonous berries is Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica). There is appeal to owning this shrubbery due to it being an evergreen, with lovely little white flowers, red berries, and during Autumn red foliage, unfortunately it is invasive.
Here are some tips on identifying Nandina domestica:
• Decompound leaves, 1-2-inch leaves
• Medium sized evergreen with cane type growth
• New growth and Autumn foliage is reddish
• Bright red berries at the end of the branch
Luckily there are plenty of native options available to us. I’ll give some details on a couple and list others to research.
The Inkberry (Ilex glabra) usually grows 5 to 8 feet high. Inkberry produces small white flowers in Spring and lovely black berries grow on female plants. Leaves are simple, alternate, and glossy typically 1 to 2 inches long. The Inkberry prefers wet areas but can adapt to average soil, has a mounded growth habit, and prefers full sun to partial shade. Whereas the dwarf form “compacta” grows 3 to 4 feet high. Large gallberry (l. coriacea) is similar to the Inkberry but has larger leaves, likes open growth habit, and grows taller up to 15 feet.
Then, there is another option called Dwarf yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria “Nana”). It produces little white flowers in Spring, has bright red berries in Autumn on female trees, and is versatile in soil and sun conditions. The leaves are simple, shiny, leathery, dark green, and grow in oblong shape typically half inch to an inch and a half long. Dwarf yaupon grows to be 3 to 5 feet high.
There are numerous cultivars of this lovely native plant to choose from.
In addition to those mentioned above there are several other options according to extension.uga.edu/content/dam/extension-county-offices/cherokee-county/master-gardeners/newsletters/2018/Aug_Sept18r.pdf on pages 4 and 5. The article contains more details on; Wax Myrtle (Myrica cerifera or Morella cerifera), Doghobble (Leucothoe fontanesiana), Florida Hobblebush (Agarista populifolia formerly Leucothoe populifolia), Fetterbush (Lyonia lucida), Florida anise (Illicium floridanum), Great laurel or rosebay (Rhododendron maximum), and Mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia).
Now, if you find a Nandina domestica on your property proper identification is the first step. Then, younger plants can simply be pulled up by hand out of the ground. Nandina is known to have underground runners, so you may want to dig up a few additional inches around the base of the plant. These underground runners can produce more plants if not effectively removed.
So, it is important to take extra care while pulling or digging up any Nandina. If any berries are present, cut them off and dispose of them immediately so birds and other wildlife are not harmed. Herbicides can also aid in eradicating these invasive poisonous plants. Be sure to read directions and follow them to ensure you and your surrounding plants are not harmed.
Any further concerns on invasive plants and how to deal with them, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, ccmg@uga.edu, or stop by the UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
