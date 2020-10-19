Q: I am relatively new to gardening and when I heard the term, “putting the garden to bed,” I was unsure just what that meant. Can you give me a little insight as to what that term is referring to?
A: When fall arrives, it is time to clean up the summer garden and prepare for winter. This task is not as exciting as planting colorful annuals and tomato plants in the springtime. It may be tempting to shut the garden gate and let nature take its course, so a little motivation may be needed to get it all started.
Recently when I was invited on a ‘Walk and Talk’ on the grounds of the University of West Georgia with the Little Tallapoosa Botanical Society, I jumped at the chance to join them. We spent the evening hiking through a few acres of green space with Lisa Todd, Landscaping Supervisor at UWG. We were on the move as the energetic Ms. Todd talked about cleaning up, saving seeds, taking cuttings, and removing weeds before winter. This was just the kind of motivation I needed to get my garden cleaned up and put to bed.
Cleaning UpIs it necessary to clean up the garden when summer is over? Look at it like this, the more you do in the fall will reduce the amount of work facing you when spring rolls around. Besides looking unsightly, old plants can be a home for pests. The unwanted insects feeding on your plants in the summer may lay eggs on the stalks or leaves, so removing the old plants from the soil prevents pests from getting a head start in the spring.
Save Seeds/CuttingsBefore removing all plants, harvest anything you want to keep. There may be some that you want to collect seeds from to plant in the spring. Walk through your marigolds, zinnias, sunflowers, clematis, and look for seed pods that are dry and healthy looking. Use hand pruners to snip them, and store the seeds in paper envelopes. Also, you might want to save some cuttings from your favorite begonias like Angel Wing or Dragon Wing. Put these in a jar and fill with a couple of inches of water, and place the jar in a window.
Remove WeedsNow that you have collected the seeds you want to keep, it’s time to remove weed seeds you do not want. Dig or pull the invasive plants or weeds that have been trying to take over your flower beds. Be careful not to scatter the seeds in the soil, place them in a trash bag or discard to a burn pile. Resist the urge to put these weeds in your compost pile because they will come back to haunt you. Removing invasive plants completely is the only way to prevent those plants from sprouting all over again.
Planting BulbsAccording to the Georgia Gardener, Walter Reeves, spring flowering bulbs should be planted in late October. Reeves says not to plant daffodil, tulip, hyacinth, Dutch iris, etc. until night temperatures are consistently below 60 degrees. He also says you can successfully plant them as late as December, but the later you plant, the less time the bulbs will have to establish themselves.
Cover CropsThis is the time to plant cover crops like winter rye, vetch or clover to improve your garden soil. These crops will help prevent soil erosion, break up hard soil, and will add nutrients that garden soil needs. While some cover crops are hardier than others, they should generally be planted at least one month before the first killing frost.
Clean ToolsWhen finished with all the other fall garden tasks, don’t forget to take care of the tools. Fall is the best time to extend your tool’s lifespan by giving them some attention. Start by washing tools to remove all the dirt and compost. If rust is present, remove with a wire brush or sandpaper. Sharpen shovels and hoes with a basic mill file and for pruners use a whetstone. Rub them down with a rag coated lightly with machine oil. Finally, store them out of the weather by hanging them in a shed or garage.
Putting the garden to bed may sound like a tiresome activity, but for a gardener, it is just another chance to hang out in the garden and have a picnic. If you have other gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
