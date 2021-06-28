As a Master Gardener, one of the most interesting areas of study involves learning about insects.
The first fact that catches an immediate reaction is that, contrary to the idea that all insects are bad pests, 97% of the 1.5 million insects in the world are beneficial to the environment and perform important jobs that help sustain our ecosystems.
These “good bugs” are responsible for pollinating crops, controlling pests, eating other insects, aiding in making medicines, producing textiles, and making honey. In addition, a group of beneficial, “good bugs” has the job of breaking down organic matter that helps fertilize the soil.
These bugs and a few scavenger animals, such as buzzards and vultures, have the unpleasant job of cleaning up decomposing flesh. They clean up and dispose of all those dead animal carcasses seen along the highway, in the woods, and around our environment.
This activity can be observed by walking through most any woods and paying close attention to any foul-smelling scents of decaying flesh. In such a situation, one can observe a group of beneficial insects working on the remains of a dead animal such as racoon.
These helpful insects are American carrion beetles, Necrophila Americana. The American carrion beetle belongs to a family of carrion beetles called Siliphade. There are many genera of carrion beetles found in North America, each having a specialized job to do.
The American Carrion beetle is medium sized, one half to three quarter of an inch in length. The body is oval shaped and flat in appearance. At first glance, one might think it is a round, flat bumble bee. The body is yellow with a black spot in the center, the head is small with antennae.
This beetle does have wings and can fly. Adults can be found in woodland habitats in the Southern states in the spring and summer during the reproductive season. In addition to rotting flesh, they feed on fungi and rotting fruit and are often seen near compost bins.
They find carcasses of larger animals such as deer and raccoons to complete their life cycle. Work starts before the active decay of a carcass begins, prior to other decomposers such as flies, ants, and maggots arrive on the job. Adults feed on the carcass and on larvae of other decomposers. Adult females lay eggs in the carcass.
Upon hatching, the larvae continue to feed on the carcass and the larvae of other on the job decomposers. When the larvae mature, they dig into the ground to pupate. It takes about three months from larvae to adult. American carrion beetles go through one generation per year, and over winter as adults.
The American carrion beetle is known to engage in a mutualistic phoresis (a symbiotic relationship in which a non-parasitic organism hitches a ride on another non-parasitic organism).
In the case of the American carrion beetle, a specific kind of mite catches a ride on the back of the adult bug and drops off upon arriving at a carcass. The mites also feed on the larvae of other decomposers thus, saving more food for the beetle larvae.
