Q. While I was weeding under my camellias, I found a plant that only had one leaf that came up out of the ground with a spike that looked like it had lots of seeds or bumps on it. I didn’t want to pull it until I found out was it was. Can you help me identify it? Christine B.
A. I appreciate that you want to find out what a plant is before you consider it a weed. With all the rain we had this past winter and spring there are plenty of unwanted plants that are in all the wrong places. Many times I find small seedlings that are mysteries. Some end up being great finds, such as a dogwood or cedar, or an annual like a zinnia. Many times it truly is a weed — something you really don’t want hanging around in your landscape beds.
You have found a very unusual plant indeed. The common name is Adder’s Tongue, and it is in the family Ophioglossum, meaning snake-tongue. So, both common and Latin name come from the resemblance of the spike you saw to a snake’s tongue.
And guess what? It is a fern. Not typical of what we think of as a fern, but a fern nonetheless. The oval shaped leaf is the vegetative part of the fern and the spike produces the spores.
Ferns do not produce seeds, but rely on wind or air movement to disperse their spores. When the spores germinate, they develop into what are called gametophytes. They usually live below the ground surface, and take nourishment via a mycorrhizal fungus that lives in the soil and attaches to them soon after germination. Gametophytes produce eggs and sperm, which unite and develop into a new plant. The first years of its life, the plant lives underground and grows very slowly, relying on its fungal nutrition source.
Adder’s Tongue appears in early spring to mid-summer. After releasing its spores, the plant fades and will not be seen again for another year. Since adder’s tongue ferns are dependent on their fungal association for success, anything that harms the fungi needed by the ferns will also harm the ferns.
Some factors that can impact the fungi’s survival include land use changes that affect the soil’s drainage and moisture, chemistry, or other characteristics. If you want your adder’s tongue to spread you will just need to leave it alone and not change its environment. You found a true treasure.
If you have any other horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
