Q: My bearded iris leaves are turning brown. What should I do for them? What’s the best time of year to transplant them?
A: This is a great time of year to divide and transplant your tall bearded irises, if you can stand the heat!
The plants are resting after their exuberant growth spurt in the spring, when they shot out huge fans of leaves and multiple blooms on tall stems. Like any other plant, irises lose old leaves and grow new ones every year. After they bloom, the outer leaves will start turning brown from the tips on down.
Just trim the brown off now and then to make the beds look neater, and pull out the dead leaves to keep the rhizomes exposed to the sun. Getting them up and out of the ground will be difficult in dry weather, so give them a good soaking before you start digging.
This will be a good time to take a look around your yard for the best site to plant them, if they’re not thriving where they are.
Irises grow in a clump with a ‘crown’ of rhizomes in the center. Rhizomes are somewhat like bulbs of tulips and daffodils, but they must be planted with the roots down in the soil, and the rhizome (which looks like an awkward sweet potato) lying on top of the soil.
It’s crucial in our clay soil to keep those rhizomes uncovered and dry, and in the most well drained part of your yard. If you’ve got sandy soil in full sun anywhere in the yard, that would be the best place to plant irises.
And don’t mulch them! If you want to mulch between the plants, that’s fine, but keep the mulch away from the leaves, stems and rhizomes. This is one plant that doesn’t want the moisture saving properties of mulch that so many garden perennials need.
The mechanics of transplanting irises are pretty simple, and a good workout for your back.
First, knock the soil off the top of the rhizomes and scoop it clear around the plant, so you can see which way the plant is facing. The back of the plant will have no new rhizomes, and that’s where you want to start digging. Iris roots can be a foot long, so use your shovel or a digging fork to get in there under the plant and dig up the entire clump.
A trowel isn’t the tool for this. Shovel around in a circle, cutting deeply into the soil to include as much of the root system as you can, while lifting up the center of the clump.
Once you’ve gotten the plants loosened up, you can pull and lift the sections out of the ground and separate the old from the new plants. You’ll see some large center rhizomes that have no leaves or stems. These are the old original plants that are worn out and ready to discard.
Snap the newer sections off that have leaves or stems, and set those sections aside. As you replant the younger rhizomes, inspect each for rotting or soft spots from slugs or a condition called ‘bacterial soft rot.’ Simply cut off the soft parts back to the clean healthy pith.
To avoid spreading bacteria to other parts of the plant, wipe your knife with a little bleach water or Lysol between each and every cut. Throw out the bad parts in the garbage — don’t compost them- you’ll just spread the bacteria throughout the compost pile if you do.
Trim off the top half of the leaves as you are grooming them, to make it easier on the iris as it grows back out in the new soil. With less leaf area competing for water and food, the plant can focus on root growth, which it needs to get a good start for next spring’s blooms.
In your new planting bed, dig holes deep enough for the roots to hang down. The deep root growth is needed to replenish water back into the rhizome as it’s baking in the sun.
To support the rhizome, build up a little hill in the center of the hole to set the rhizome on at ground level, while draping the roots down around the hill. To make an easier job of it, I dig out a large area in the bed about eight inches deep and three feet square, and build up multiple mounds in that area to replant the young rhizomes.
As I plant each, I settle it in firmly with soil without packing the clay down. Water in all the plants deeply when you’ve got them all planted, and check to see that all the rhizomes are supported by a good mound of soil after the water in the soil settles.
During dry weather, a deep watering every other week or so will be enough. The one thing that will ruin iris is too much water, so irrigate less often but be sure the water soaks deep into the soil to get those long roots.
Iris doesn’t like a rich soil, so you needn’t add amendments or fertilizer when you transplant. Our native clay is just fine. Most important to this plant is that it is high and dry, with good drainage and air circulation.
For the best flowering, plant your bearded iris in full sun. Even partial shade will reduce the number of blooms you’ll get. If you’ve got iris clumps that have lots of foliage, but not many (or any) blooms, there’s a good chance they’re overcrowded or in too much shade.
Though iris is one of the easiest plants to grow, with few pests and almost no maintenance, they are pretty particular about their environment. Just remember high, dry and sunny — give your bearded iris the right home, and you’ll be rewarded with a rainbow of flowers every spring.
For more information about planting or perennials in your home landscape, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Extension Carroll County office located at the Ag Center, 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, ccmg@uga.edu or call 770-836-8546.
