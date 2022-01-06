I was intrigued. The news anchor was interviewing photographer and writer John Noltner, who about his book Portraits of Peace: Searching for Hope in a Divided America. Mr. Noltner traveled 40,000 miles across America, asking people one simple question, “What does peace mean to you?” He recorded the answers in the faces and places of those who shared their stories. The result is a hopeful collection of human connection, empathy, and American storytelling.
We all have a story to tell, but too often, we fail to listen to each other’s stories. Mr. Noltner set out to listen deeply to people from every corner of America. He said what most encouraged him was the people who choose love every day. He defined love as the ability to see others and say, “I hear you. I see you. You matter.” Across our vast social and cultural differences, he found human connection through love.
Some days, I find it hard to love the way I know I should. Like many in the helping professions, these days I struggle with compassion fatigue. This two-year pandemic has sapped our energy, our patience, and our ability to care. We’re so tired! I pray daily for those on the front lines who continue to show up and do the work of caring for the ill and elderly, stocking the shelves, teaching our children, even picking up our garbage. I’m grateful for all the people who serve the common good and keep things going for our communities. We hear you. We see you. You matter.
So much of the division in our world seems to come about when we fail to listen to each other. I remember an experience years ago when I stood up at a church conference to speak in favor of a motion. I saw heads nodding as I spoke, and I felt that my words had been received by the body as a thoughtful addition to the discussion. The man who spoke after me was against the motion. As he spoke, he began to speak directly against me. The only problem was that he had clearly not listened to my words because he accused me of saying the exact opposite of what I had just said. I could see the confused looks on people’s faces. It was an early lesson for me about how division happens when we don’t listen carefully to each other, and especially when we fail to listen to those with whom we disagree.
Mr. Noltner has spent his life seeking peace in the world. When the interviewer asked him what would help our society find a way through our divisions, he said that there were three things that seemed to help. First, we need to challenge our own expectations. Second, we need to listen deeply. Third, we must commit to staying at the table.
Maybe we expect the world to be a divided place. We have become accustomed to arguing, and we are afraid that we will lose ground if we take a step back and just listen. What if we stepped back with the expectation that we would then see the ground between us as common ground? What if we listened deeply with the expectation of hearing something familiar that we could agree on? What if no one could leave the table until we agreed on at least one important way that we would work together to help our community? What if the only way that any of us could eat was if we fed each other? What if we acknowledged how much we need each other?
I’ve ordered Mr. Noltner’s book. I’m looking forward to listening and looking into the faces of the people who are my neighbors, people who are different from me, people who are kind of like me, people who choose love. I hope that their stories will help me sustain compassion, even when I’m tired and frustrated. I want to be able to say to everyone I meet, “I hear you. I see you. You matter.” What if we all did that for each other?
