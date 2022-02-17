I’ve been a little sleep deprived the past two weeks because I’ve stayed up to watch the Olympics. Figure skating is my favorite. From the thrill of a quadruple salchow to the gentle grace of an extended arabesque, the combination of art and athleticism is worth losing a few winks every four years. This year, I heard my own name on the podium. Yuma Kagiyama, a skater from Japan, took the men’s silver medal. He could be a distant relative. I hope to hear his name a few more times as this young 18-year-old matures in his sport.
In this part of the world, my name is unique. When you grow up with an unusual name, you get used to it being mispronounced. I would rather people take a stab at saying it than dismiss it altogether. My high school principal, Mr. Ed Dyson, worked with me for several weeks before graduation. As I walked across the stage to receive my diploma, he said my name perfectly, handed me my diploma and shook my hand. I will always appreciate the effort he made for something so simple.
Names are important. They give us an identity that is uniquely ours. Even if your name is shared by thousands of people, the combination of your name and you is unique. There may be multiple Sue Smiths, but there is only one Sue Smith with green eyes and brown hair who was born on August 21 and lives on Juniper Lane in an blue house with a rose garden. Our names in the context of our life stories provide a unique identifier.
The Bible tells us that we are made in God’s image and that God knows the hairs on our head. The Bible also tells us that God calls us by name and that we belong to God. Even if others mispronounce our name or ignore us or forget to invite us, God sends an invitation with our name, welcoming us to the party.
I love the scene in the first Harry Potter movie when Harry’s invitation to become a student at Hogwarts arrives. His uncle tries to keep him from receiving his letter. He tears up the letter. More letters arrive. He burns the letters. Then hundreds of letters appear, darting and swirling through the living room. He can’t keep Harry’s letter with his name and the address on it, Mr. H. Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, from its rightful designee. Harry’s name has been on the list since the day he was born.
Our parents may choose our name, and some of us might wish they had done a better job. However common or unusual our name, God knows it from the beginning. God knows us from the beginning. Psalm 139 speaks of the deep knowing of God for each one of us. God knows when we sit and when we stand, when we travel and when we rest, each word we speak and the silences we keep. God knows us from the knitting together of bones in our mother’s womb until the end of our days. Such knowing is too amazing and wonderful for us to comprehend. God’s plans for us are beyond our ability to count. In the end, we find ourselves in God’s presence.
God has had our name on a list since our beginning, a list that is an invitation to life abundant. Perhaps you have encountered people who tried to keep you from getting the invitation. Just know that God will keep sending letters because you have a place in God’s presence. No one can take that away from you. Your name is written in God’s heart with an unconditional, abiding love. You are known from head to toe. Wherever you are, God is with you. Listen for your name. I’ll be listening for mine. I’ve been hearing it since the day I was born. If I hear it four years from now at the Olympics, that will be a bonus.
