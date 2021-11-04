West Metro Church will be hosting a Women of West Bazaar Fair this Saturday to help fund a mission trip next year to Honduras.
The event will take place at the church, located at 3858 Kings Highway. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
This will be the first year the church has hosted this event. Elain Grier, church volunteer, said she came up with the idea.
Grier said the purpose of the event is to increase community involvement.
“I just want to let people know what’s available around them, but in a fun way,” said Grier.
The small business fair will feature vendor booths from many of the ministries within the church, such as the women’s ministry, veteran’s ministry, etc., in addition to arts and craft business owners.
Grier told the Times-Georgian on Thursday, that there will be a total of 31 vendors participating in the event.
“Honestly, I was only expecting at least 10 vendors,” said Grier. “It got to a point where I had to cut off vendor registration because we couldn’t take anymore.”
Some of the vendors will be located inside the church, while some will be set up outside. And each of the vendors will be offering different items.
“Some booths will be selling things like pocket pillows, organic drinks, Tumblrs, t-shirts, baby items, and more,” said Grier.
Additionally, the church will auction off homemade cakes and baked goods, and the proceeds will go towards the church’s Honduras mission trip, Grier said.
“The mission trip is set for the summer of next year,” said Grier. “A lot of the youth will be going. They have been before in the past and even helped to build a church, in which they still support.”
Grier told the Times-Georgian that if the event goes well this year, then the church could hopefully adopt this event as an annual event.
“We are really hoping to have a great turnout that way we can continue hosting this event” said Grier.
