A Villa Rica pastor has been elected president of the Georgia Baptist Convention, the first ministry leader from west Georgia to lead the group in almost 50 years.
Dr. Kevin Williams, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Villa Rica, was nominated as president in June by North Metro Baptist Church pastor Frank Cox. Williams will lead the convention for the next two years.
“I believe a pastor must seek to preach in the power of God, but if you cannot lead well, your preaching ministry will suffer,” Cox said in a June 29 post on his Twitter page. “He leads and preaches with the power of God on his life. I nominate Kevin with the full assurance he will be a great president for Georgia Baptist.”
The Georgia Baptist Convention is an association of Baptist churches across the state, Williams said. He added it is one of the largest state conventions associated with the nationwide Southern Baptist Convention.
Churches give through the convention’s Cooperative Program and the Mission Georgia Offering to support the ministries within the convention. Georgia state missionaries will then provide aid, training, encouragement and support for these ministries.
“The Georgia Baptist Convention is a voluntary association of churches growing in grace, strengthening one another in faith and working together in obedience to the Great Commandment and the Great Commission of Jesus Christ,” the convention’s website said.
Williams, who has served in ministry for nearly 25 years, was elected during the convention’s annual meeting on Monday at Ingleside Baptist Church in Macon. He said there are more than 3,600 churches across the state that are within the Georgia Baptist Convention.
“It is very honoring, and if you told me seven years ago when I first came to First Baptist of Villa Rica, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Williams said in an interview with the Times-Georgian this week. “It’s been incredible.”
Williams said he will continue to lead the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica while serving as president. He added that he believes he is the first pastor to be elected as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention since 1972.
Dr. J. Robert White, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton in the 1970s until the early 1980s, was the president then. He retired in 2018 after 25 years as executive director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board.
Wayne Hamrick, the father of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica Executive Pastor Micah Hamrick, was a native of Haralson County and pastored 12 churches in northwest Georgia during his lifetime, Williams said.
Wayne, who died in 2013, served as president of the convention in 2005 and 2006, but Williams said he was an evangelist and not a pastor at that time.
An evangelist goes from place to place and attends different events to share God’s message, while a pastor leads a specific church, Williams said.
Since Williams became pastor of First Baptist in September 2013, the church has baptized more than 1,000 new believers, including 452 in the last year, Williams said. He has led more than 300 of his church members to serve as volunteer missionaries while taking part in international and stateside missions himself.
Meanwhile, Williams has also helped other Baptist pastors in Georgia plant a dozen churches in Central America. For example, First Baptist planted and built a church in 2015 in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala, and the church has continued to support this ministry, including the pastor’s salary. Williams also leads pastor conferences in Guatemala, Egypt, and Argentina.
“As far as the role of president, it is to be an encouraging voice for the state and to help propel and lead it, stay on track and continue the mission,” Williams said. “Evangelism is at the top of the rung. We have to be out there sharing the message about what we are doing and letting lost people know this is what Jesus brings.”
