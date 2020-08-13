Bryant Turner celebrated his 25th anniversary leading worship and choir at Roopville Road Baptist Church (RRBC) earlier this week.
“Roopville Road Baptist Church has always treated me like family,” he said. “We’ve grown together through the years.”
The church celebrated Turner’s accomplishment with a special service on Sunday that reflected on his career and impact to the congregation and community.
The 46-year-old minister of music and Carroll County Schools’ board member has served the church since he was recruited to help the RRBC’s choir in 1995, however, Turner’s God-given talent was established long before.
Turner grew up with a family of musicians in small-town Ranburne, Alabama. Since a young age, his interests revolved around music and faith. At the age of 12, Turner and his 8-year-old sister became a traveling, singing duo. Turner played the piano as they both sang duets at multiple churches and revivals.
While the skills of an established minister of music seem unlikely in youth, Turner demonstrated a natural ability to organize and lead individuals to create enjoyable music.
When he turned 15, Turner’s small-town church, Liberty Hill, asked him to create a choir from scratch. The young man inspired enough individuals to establish a functional choir, and continued leading them until his senior year of high school.
While attending the State University of West Georgia, now known as the University of West Georgia, to attain a bachelors of music and education, Turner was asked to help create another choir for New Vision Baptist Church, which was a brand new church at the time. With Turner’s assistance, the nine-member choir grew to a total of 50 members.
During his senior year of college, RRBC requested Turner’s assistance to teach the choir. Throughout the nine-month stint, Turner grew connections with the ministry staff and congregation, and was later offered a position to lead the choir indefinitely.
“When I came, they had about 140 in Sunday school and about 40 folks in the choir,” he said. “Through the years, it’s grown now to 800-850 folks on campus and a choir that’s about 125 folks.”
In addition to the church’s growth, the music ministry has expanded as well. Today, it includes choirs such as Tiny Toons, Praise Generation, Made to Worship, the worship service team, and the adult ministry choir.
Turner takes pride in the church’s blended style of worship, which consists of hymns, gospel, and contemporary.
“We really do a huge blended type style. We feel like it’s been very positive for us and reached a lot of families,” he said. “My philosophy of music ministry is to provide a blended enough opportunity for families to have a good experience.”
The music ministry’s focus on inclusion has impacted many churchgoers, including an 18-year-old man that attended the church’s special service on Sunday.
The young man’s grandmother told Turner via email that her grandson received Christ at 12 years old, but he never made a public profession of faith or been baptized. After Sunday service, which was the young man’s last day in town before going to college, he decided to be baptized once he returns from college.
After reflecting the past 25 years, Turner explains his mindset for RRBC moving forward.
“Honestly, I feel like we’re just getting started,” he said. “There are many more people and souls to reach in Carroll County.”
