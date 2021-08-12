Three pastors located in a Villa Rica plaza share the same purpose, yet serve different ministries.
Each of the pastors is of different ethnicities. There is a Black pastor, one from the African continent, as well as a Hispanic pastor.
Although they are all in the same plaza, located at 101 Three West Parkway, Villa Rica, their churches also have different service times.
The ASAW church holds services on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Christ Squad of Evangelical Ministries holds service on Sunday at 10 a.m., while The Book of Acts church holds service on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The pastors said that while they specialize in different teachings, they are all working towards the same goal: sharing the word of Jesus Christ.
“We all get along and support each other’s ministries,” said Rodney Johnson, pastor of ASAW church.
Johnson grew up the son of a preacher. As a young man, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.
After serving six years in the Army, Johnson attended DeVry Institute of Electronics in Dallas. But a date at a comedy club in Arlington caused him to pursue a career in comedy, he said.
But in 2017, Johnson said he felt the Lord calling on him to plant a church. He followed that calling, and a year later the church was established.
“As a preacher’s kid, I grew up in the church and never felt that God called me to preach or pastor,” said Johnson. “But, now I knew that it was time to focus on the ministry, mentorship, and preaching about families staying together. Three years into the business, and we’re still here — along with two other churches.”
Johnson told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the name ASAW stands for A Song and A Word. Johnson said the idea came about when he was sitting in a cabin, overcome with emotions as he heard the Lord speak to him.
“When you’re in tune with the Lord, he will lay something in your spirit that resonates,” said Johnson. “So, I had said ’think about it.’
“When people come to church, what do they really want? They want praise and worship; they want to hear a word and then they want to go. So, that’s what this church is. Like my buddy who played in the NFL told me, ‘It’s not about how much time you spend in the gym, it’s about what you do when you get there.’ ”
Johnson added: “There are a lot of elements to the Bible, true; but each pastor has a heart for something.”
ASAW is non-denominational, he said.
“I have attracted people that want to serve, work, and go about their business,” said Johnson. “You have to look at what is the common denominator serving our God.
“It comes in so many different parts, just like the body. It doesn’t just have one part, therefore we can’t just have one type of denomination.”
George Henry, the pastor of Christ Squad Evangelical Ministries, graduated from Bible college in 1999. However, he said that he refused to go into ministry until 2019 due to another career opportunity.
“I refused because I was pursuing my actual career,” said Henry. “I had lost my first and second opportunity to go into ministry. But, about two years ago I had a third opportunity which is not common. So, I went into ministry two years ago.”
Henry told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the reason he went to ministry school was that he, too, had received a calling from God.
“The Lord told me specifically like ‘I want to use you’,” said Henry. “He gave me a vision, and I ran with the vision.
“However, after graduation, I got distracted and went into business. I took a job offer, and left the ministry.”
Yet after a few years in business, Henry said that he received another call from God saying: “Is that what I told you to do?”
Henry moved to the U.S. from Africa in 2012. While living on the continent, Henry suffered from retinal damage.
Henry said that before leaving Africa, he had undergone eye surgery — but once he was in the United States, he started to lose his eyesight.
“I began to have issues with my eyes after the surgery,” said Henry. “After the surgery, one night sometime in the month of September of 2012, I discovered that something was tearing off in my eyes.
“The following day I went to the hospital, and the eye doctor told me that all of the avenues for stitches have been minimized during the first procedure, so there was nothing they could do about it. Which means that the first surgeon messed up my eyes.”
Although Henry could no longer see well, he said that God gave him the strength to continue moving forward when he thought that all was lost.
“The Lord made ways for me when I thought there was no way,” said Henry. “It was like someone had injected strength into me out of nowhere.”
Henry said that since moving into the plaza, each of the pastors has formed relationships with one another. Whenever they receive information from the city or the state, they share it.
“We are all friends,” said Henry. “We are doing good together, and we collaborate every time we have something in common.
“There was this one time when a lady had called my church, but she was actually trying to call pastor Johnson’s church. I gave pastor Johnson the lady’s number. And, that’s how it should be because we’re working towards the same goal.”
Rudy Nunez, the pastor of the Book of Acts church, came into his ministry last year. Nunez said growing up, he lived a thuggish lifestyle and was constantly surrounded by women and drugs.
At one point in his life, Nunez said that he had served a prison sentence. However, he was released due to good behavior in 1998 after only serving a year.
“When I was released, God had given me the power to overcome my circumstances,” said Nunez. “For that reason, I turned my life around and got saved.
“I learned to become obedient. Obedience comes from humility. For that, my pride had to go out the door.”
Just as the other two pastors, Nunez said that he also had a calling from God that led him to go into ministry and turn his life around. Although he had neither members nor a place to meet, he still followed that calling, he said.
“God was calling me to step out on faith,” said Nunez. “By following His word, he has given me peace. Now, the best I can do is share this peace with others.”
Nunez began his ministry under a carport. He said that after the calling, he had started to reach out to the community to spread the word. While in the process, Nunez said that he was starting to bring in more and more people.
“After a while, we started to receive a lot of complaints about how many cars were parked in the street,” said Nunez. “The city council of Temple told me that I would need to find a building if I wanted to continue, and at that time there was none.
“However, as I was driving down Villa Rica, by the Martins, I noticed a big sign saying space available, and I knew that it was God telling me that was where I was supposed to be.”
Nunez said that since he has been saved, he now knows that the Lord can give him what the streets and drugs could not give him. He said that all he can do is thank God for removing him from his previous situation.
“In a way, I use to take from the community,” said Nunez. “Now, I’m trying my best to give back to the community.”
