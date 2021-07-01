Learning about Jesus Christ isn't always taught in churches. Some feel compelled to take the teachings of Christ to the streets as well.
Dexter Landers is originally from Longview, Texas, but has been preaching along Carrollton streets, as well as those of surrounding cities, for about four years.
At an early age, Landers said his grandmother exposed him to the message of Christ by taking him to church every Sunday. By doing so, it gave him the physical space to draw closer to God by building a deeper relationship so that he could be of service to others.
This in turn led Landers to get the word of Jesus Christ out to as many lives as he possibly could.
Instead of receiving a high school diploma, Landers obtained his GED and had plans to attend Bible college to pursue a career in ministry.
“I was just a working man,” said Landers. “Most of my educational history comes from the Bible. I also have a good dose of common sense, which is something better than having a master’s degree.”
During his prime years, he worked at Longview Temple Church in Texas, where he was in charge of the janitorial staff. After serving 20 years at the church, he had to retire due to complications with his knee.
While in retirement, Landers would visit his son, Dexter Landers Jr., a preacher at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Whitesburg. That's when he decided to make a move to the western part of Georgia. Since the move, Landers has been seen in Whitesburg, Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Douglasville.
But being an itinerant preacher, working from street corners, has not been easy due to the preconceptions of passersby, even of some Christians. He says that many people get the wrong impression of his work and think of him as “deranged.” But he has not let this bother or discourage him.
“There have been times where people have thrown beer cans at me, and even cursed at me,” said Landers. “Some tell me to get a job, but little do they know I am working. I am doing the Lord’s work.
“If they actually stop and listen, they would hear the Word, and know that I am not crazy and that I am leading people to Christ.”
Although the journey has not been easy, Landers still manages to do his life’s work of reaching people and spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ. The only thing left to do is pray for them, he said.
“I am happy with what I am doing,” said Landers. “I get dressed every morning and praise the Lord through prayer and meditation.
“If they don’t want to hear it, that’s okay. But that’s not going to stop me from getting out here on the streets and preaching the word.”
