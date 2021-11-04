As I finish this, the Atlanta Braves have just won the World Series! With love, respect and a deep sigh of relief, I offer this homage to their victory.
Baseball has a spiritual dimension that sets it apart from other sports. While other sports may find their analogical way into sermons and Bible studies, baseball holds a singular place among its diehard fans as a spiritual experience. Those who cheer on their team are used to waiting. Those who wait on the Lord or baseball cultivate one of the most important fruits of the Spirit, patience. Waiting for the Braves to win a world series is like waiting for the second coming of Christ. You need a lot of faith, and there is no predicting when it will happen. But we are ready!
While anyone of any religion can become a true baseball fan, I can only speak from my own experience as a Christian. The similarities abound. First, the movement of baseball is toward home. The goal is to hit the ball, get on base, and advance toward home. Christians have a similar movement through life. We strive to live well, to love God and others, and then come round to home.
Baseball doesn’t play on the clock. A baseball game takes as long as it takes. While some preachers may feel the urgency of getting the faithful out the door to lunch, religious faith operates outside of chronos (clock time) in what we call Kairos (God’s time). The depth of relationship and the beauty of our play, rather than minutes and hours, tell the story of the game of baseball and the life of faith.
Baseball is bound by its liturgical forms and structures. While all sports have rituals, baseball does it best. Baseball fields and stadiums are much like places of worship, built around a four-directional shape. Churches are often built in the shape of a cross. Baseball has its diamond. Stadiums have pews for the faithful and a central space where the drama unfolds. There are only two places where one regularly hears the sound of an organ these days—church and the baseball stadium. Baseball even has its own doxology—Take me out to the ballgame . . . . Like church, there are times to sit and times to stand, body movements and chants to signify our devotion to our team, and the ritual of the passing of the peace—the seventh inning stretch. Baseball even has its own form of communion, the food that feeds the soul—hot dogs, peanuts and Crackerjacks.
There are two aspects to baseball that prove its worthiness as our national sport. Football may have displaced baseball in popularity, but in the end, baseball tells our human story better. Baseball is Trinitarian — three bases, three strikes, three outs, nine innings. The pattern of three cannot be ignored. It’s holy and sacred. More than this numerical coincidence, the experience of baseball players is truly evidence of faith. The failure rate of most batters is around 70%. Even the best only make it on base about 30% of the time. Christianity is a story of failure and forgiveness and stepping back up to the plate.
Lastly, there is one more shared aspect to baseball and faith. Sometimes great sacrifice is required of baseball players. A batter will make a sacrifice play for the sake of his teammates’ advancement around the bases. Sacrifice plays remind us that baseball and life are team endeavors that demand individual effort and a generous camaraderie. The Atlanta Braves Hank Aaron retired as the player with the fourth highest number of sacrifice plays and
the second highest number of home runs. Hank was a man of deep faith who said he relied on God. In a 1973 Guideposts interview he said, “I don’t do it on my own. God is my strength. He gave me a good body and some talent and the freedom to develop it. He helps me when things go wrong. He forgives me when I fall on my face. He lights the way.”
The last thing I’ll say about the spirituality of baseball is that sometimes, both can be a little superstitious. Keep wearing those pearls to church and hold on to them for next year!
