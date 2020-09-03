Southern Hills, the Church at City Station, resumed its children’s programs starting last Sunday, Aug. 30.
The children’s programs are for kids from infants through 6th grade. The program is during both Sunday services at 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It consists of games, music, large group teaching, and small groups. A team of volunteers share Gospel lessons with the kids while their parents worship in the main auditorium.
The church is located at City Station, 2115 Maple St., Carrollton.
Physical gatherings were paused on March 14 as the church shifted to online services, which has continued for the Sunday 9:45 a.m. service. In coordination with the online stream, physical gatherings at City Station resumed May 28.
While the service resumed in May, the kid’s programs did not start again until this past Sunday. Church officials had waited to resume the programming until schools in the area resumed classes.
Between the two services and three ministry areas, the first day back at the kid’s program had 126 kids in attendance and 74 volunteers.
Since July, the junior high and high school ministries have been meeting on Wednesday nights and are currently averaging 140 students.
Families are asked to RSVP for in-person service for social distancing purposes. Masks are required for all staff and volunteers and masks are highly encouraged for everyone at City Station.
Between services in the auditorium, chairs are sanitized and in the preschool ministry, traffic is limited at drop-off and pick-up and all of the toys are sanitized. Older kids sit in small groups or spread out throughout the room.
If anyone would like to attend on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., they can RSVP at sohillscc.com/RSVP. The church is also live on YouTube, Facebook, and sohillscc.com/live every Sunday at 9:45 a.m.
