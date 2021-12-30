Southern Hills Church host Resolution Run

Southern Hills Church at City Station will be hosting a Resolution Run on Jan. 1 to donate proceeds to THS Shelter in Carrollton.
The run will take place at the church, located at 2115 Maple St. It will begin at 9:30 a.m., and will end at 11 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. run will be a 1 mile kids free fun run, and the 10 a.m. run will be a timed 5k and 1 mile run.
Cost for the timed 5k run is $30 per person and cost for the timed 1 mile is $16 per person. In order to participate, individuals must register by Dec. 31.
Fees include a long sleeve t-shirt if registered by Dec. 16. Prices will increase after Dec. 27.
