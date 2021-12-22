Carrollton First United Methodist Church hosting Christmas Eve Services

Carrollton's First United Methodist Church will be one of several churches throughout Carroll County that will be holding Christmas Eve Services. Pictured in CFUMC's sanctuary that will hosting gatherings on Friday at 5 and 11 p.m. are advent candles and the Chrismon Tree. The tree features dozens of ornaments, which represent the "symbols of Christ," that were made many years ago by ladies of the church.

 Dan Minish/The times-Georgian

Christmas Eve services will be held in churches throughout the world Friday, and the Carroll County area will be no different when sanctuaries will be filled with members and visitors who come together to celebrate the birth of the Christ child.

Whether it be at the massive St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican in Rome where more than 20,000 people will gather or at the small Methodist church on Maple Street in Carrollton, West Georgia Church, the global tradition has been a cornerstone of the Christian faith for centuries.

Holy Communion and a short message by the church's minister, as well as the singing of traditional Christmas carols, will highlight most of the services. While some observances are informal, others, depending on the tradition of the particular denomination, are formal and follow strict doctrine.

Many local churches have scheduled either a late afternoon service or later gathering that will begin at 11 p.m. and conclude at midnight. Depending on the denomination, the sacrament Holy Communion highlights the observance.

The following partial list includes several Carrollton churches that will be holding services Christmas Eve:

First Baptist Church

102 Dixie Street

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 5 p.m.

First Christian Church

306 College Street

Christmas Eve Service - 5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

206 Newnan Street

Children and Family Service- Fellowship Hall - 3 p.m.

Come-and-Go Communion- Sanctuary- 6:30 p.m.

Candlelight Communion - Sanctuary- 5 and 11 p.m.

King's Chapel Presbyterian Church

1916 US Highway 27 South

Lessons and Carols- 6 p.m.

Midway Church

3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway

Christmas Eve Services- 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Presbyterian Church

14 Maple Street

Christmas Eve Service- 5 p.m.

St. Margaret's Episcopal Church

606 Newnan Street

5:15 p.m. and 11 p.m.- Holy Eucharist

Lessons and Carols- 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

5 p.m.- Mass in English

7 p.m.- Misa Espanol

11 p.m.- Choir Concert

12 a.m.- Midnight Mass

Dec. 25, 10 a.m.- Mass

Southern Hills - The Church at City Station

2115 Maple Street

Dec. 24- 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church

150 Tabernacle Drive

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service- 5 p.m.

West Georgia Church - A United Methodist Church

1106 Maple Street

Christmas Eve Service- 5 p.m.

