Senior Pastor Kevin Williams re-elected as GBC President

Kevin Williams, senior pastor at Villa Rica First Baptist, was recently re-elected to serve as President of the Georgia Baptist Convention.
The Georgia Baptist Convention is an autonomous association of Baptist churches in the U.S. made up of 3,600 churches, representing 1.4 million people across the state.
It is one of the state conventions associated with the Southern Baptist Convention.
“I am honored to serve this second term as president,” said Williams. “If you’d told me that this guy [referring to himself] would one day be elected president of the Georgia Baptist Convention, I would have laughed.
“I do not take it for granted. I love to serve and I desire to lead well.”
As president, Williams is responsible for providing leadership to the convention and help with the overall direction, which for him, he said, is simple — just follow the Bible.
“Jesus gave us clear instructions on how to do the job in Matthew 28:18-20, ‘And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age. Amen’,” said Williams.
Originally from Carrollton, Williams graduated from Central High School in 1989. After high school, Williams went into the Military and served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer in Tokyo, Japan, and Fort Benning, Ga.
In 1996, Williams said God called him into ministry. He studied at Fruitland Bible Institute in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Liberty University, where he received his bachelor’s and two master's degrees, and received his doctorate of ministry from Southern seminary in Kentucky.
“I experienced the call to ministry when I was serving as a youth leader at Old Camp UMC in Carrollton,” said Williams. “I love to serve and help people grow in their relationship with the Lord Jesus.
“I love seeing people follow Jesus and that has led me to plant churches on the mission field in foreign countries like Guatemala.”
So far, Williams has successfully planted 12 churches and is currently expanding into several other Central American countries, he said.
“I have been there and met with their Baptist Conventions and spoke with their presidents and leaders,” said Williams. “And I am looking forward to launching into these areas.”
Williams told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that after obtaining his degrees, he has served at churches in North Carolina and Georgia.
“I was at First Baptist Church Douglasville for 10 years before coming to First Baptist Villa Rica in September 2013,” said Williams. “And I didn’t serve as senior pastor until I came to first Baptist of Villa Rica.”
Since being at First Baptist Villa Rica, Williams said the church has experienced such amazing growth.
“In Villa Rica, we have baptized over 1,000 people, and witnessed the growth of the church reach to 3,000 in membership,” said Williams.
Williams told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday that during his second term he is looking forward to continuing to lead churches into evangelism and missions.
“When I spoke at the convention this year in the President’s Address, I gave out what I call the seven pillars of the church,” said Williams. “Evangelism (go therefore), missions (into all the nations), discipleship (teaching them), ministry (serving one another), worship (in spirit and truth), prayer (pray without ceasing), and fellowship (breaking bread together).”
