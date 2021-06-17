Senior Lead Pastor Todd Wright has served 25 years at Midway

A quarter century is a long time to remain in one place, but that’s how long Todd Wright has been serving as lead pastor of Midway Church.
Wright was born and raised in Tallapoosa, Georgia. As a young boy, he grew up working in his dad’s sporting goods store, as well as on his grandfather’s farm.
During his early college days, he dreamed of becoming a mechanical engineer, but soon realized God had other plans for him. At the age of 17, he was involved in a serious car accident that led him to a deeper understanding of life.
A year or so after the accident, Wright felt strongly about being in ministry and preached his first sermon at Riverside Baptist Church in Tallapoosa.
“I knew God was calling me after my car accident,” said Wright. “My dreams changed from improving machinery to improving the lives of people and fulfilling my God-given purpose.
“I married my childhood sweetheart and began seminary. I joined the pastoral staff of a large church in south-metro Atlanta in 1986, and served as the Lead Pastor from 1988 to 1996.”
Being in ministry for many years, Wright has used his voice to bring many diverse groups together.
In 1996, at the age of 24, he became the senior lead pastor of Midway Church, a church he described as a small single-race congregation of 200 people with an average age of 58.
Now, it’s a place where over 3,400 diverse people, a congregation with an average age of 34 who serve and receive ministry together.
“Leading a church in the U.S., it’s important to be diverse,” said Wright. “We want to be able to bring age groups together, and unite the old with the young. This is a multi-racial culture, and Jesus died for the whole world.
“For that, we went through a two-year plan from 2003 to 2005 to appeal to a younger, diverse audience. It took about five or six years, but the by 2010 the average age had dropped to 24.”
Wright told the Times-Georgian that attracting a younger audience proved to be very hard, but it was worth it. In order to do this, Wright said that the church had to change its culture, while remaining focused on the biblical truth.
Along with the church staff, Wright was able to make this change by leading the church with three qualities he finds most important as lead pastor: integrity, humility, and gratitude.
“Those three qualities help to build long-term credibility,” said Wright. “They can be a challenge as well as a process.”
Though he has been in ministry for 38 years, the pandemic definitely shifted his ways of spreading the Lord’s word. Wright said that the pandemic has been “somewhat beneficial” in that it has revealed the true colors of some individuals.
However, he added that the church’s online presence has continued to grow through the pandemic, although not all of them are in the church setting.
“It has been a very big challenge not only for me, but a lot of pastors around the world,” said Wright. “For almost a year, we were told that we couldn’t do some of the things we were used to doing like visiting the sick in the hospital, and so on.
“There are some individuals that have a selective fear of not going to church because of the pandemic, and have been using the pandemic as a crutch. If their faith is a priority then they will find a way to get the word rather it be physically or virtually.”
