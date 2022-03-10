Sunday is a unique opportunity to visit with locals, eat some great soup and do some community good — and you get to take home a handmade pottery bowl. It’s the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser for the Bremen High School Food Pantry. We attended the Carrollton event for several years and have a shelf in our dining room where we store our collection of bowls.
If you’ve never been, let me explain what happens. You buy a $10 ticket, which is a donation to the food pantry. Then you look at all the beautiful bowls displayed. The variety of bowls seems endless. It seems just as I’ve found the perfect shape, perfect color bowl, the volunteers put out more bowls. Then, I have to reassess my choice and look some more.
Dennis picks out a regular bowl shape in a neutral color. I favor ones with high sides and a sturdy bottom so it doesn’t spill easily. I like blues and greens in my bowl selections. All the bowls are donated by local artists. Beginners, as well as accomplished potters, donate their work. The bowls are glazed and suitable for eating.
We use our bowls from past years when we have soup for supper. Somehow soup tastes better when eaten out of an attractive bowl (even the Campbell’s variety). Each bowl is unique and we have our favorites. I choose mine based on the color of the soup I’m eating; chili out of the beige bowl; potato soup from the green one.
After selecting a bowl, you head to the soup line. The variety of soups is amazing. I’m sure there will be chili, chicken noodle, vegetable, tomato plus some kind I’ve never heard of. Local chefs cook up these remarkable soup sensations.
This stuff is not Campbell’s out of the can soup. No, siree. It’s the real McCoy, made from scratch, the make-you-want-to-lick the bowl kind of soups. Sorry, Mom. I will use my manners and some whole wheat bread to soak up all that goodness.
Grab a friend at church on Sunday and invite her or him to go with you to the Empty Bowl fundraiser. But don’t linger after church or the very best soups might be gone. Oh, and don’t expect to eat your soup from your new bowl like I did the first time. They have disposable bowls for Sunday’s soup.
The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, March 13, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Bremen High School cafeteria. You can check out the web site at bremencs.com/bcsemptybowls.
Whenever the Empty Soup Bowl event is mentioned, folks appear interested. I tell them it is a wonderful time for fellowship, but also an opportunity to do good in the community. We need to be mindful of the abundance we have, especially in the realm of food. This is an occasion to be grateful and make a difference for those who don’t have an abundance. See you there.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
