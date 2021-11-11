Roopville Road Baptist Church will be hosting their 22nd annual Women Christmas Extravaganza event on Nov. 19
The event will be held at the Christian Life Center on the church’s campus, located at 835 North Hwy 27, Roopville.
The Nelons, a Southern Gospel group based out of Carrollton, will be kicking off their Christmas Carol Tour with this event.
The group is led by Jimmy, Rita, and Corey Pearson, and is a Mill Town favorite.
The guest speaker for the event will be Christian author, Mary Wiley.
Ticket prices are $25 per person, and covers a nice catered meal. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Bryant Turner, executive pastor and worship, told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that this is the largest women’s event in the west Georgia area.
In the past, well over 1,000 women have attended the event, he said. And as of now, the church has already sold 800 tickets.
“We have very few tickets left which is good with an event this big,” said Bryant. “I believe that there are at least 50 tickets left.”
Bryant said that before the event begins, different women around the community comes in and decorate each table as part of production.
“This event is really our kick off event into the Christmas season,” said Bryant. “The ladies pull out stocks and do elaborate decorations to each table making the place look very fancy.”
Because the church was not able to host this event last year due to the pandemic, Bryant said he is excited to see all the women in the community come together to fellowship.
“The most important and exciting part of this event is being able to bring our ladies back together and have a nice meal,” said Turner. “As well as the ability to share the Gospel with the ladies and fellowship.”
