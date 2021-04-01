As local readers and people around the country and the world know, the Republican Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, recently signed into law a sweeping rewrite of Georgia’s election laws. I am persuaded that the election law changes are essentially a concerted attempt to place obstacles in the way of citizens wanting to exercise their right to vote. Most of the changes appear to be calculated efforts at voter suppression and, consequently, suggest that supporters of the law may not care about or fail to understand the key principles of democracy.
We need to remember that a year ago over 20% of persons included in a research study reported they would approve of the military taking over the running of the government. Similarly, an alarming number of Americans lack faith in the efficacy of a democratic form of governing and approximately 70% of Republicans still believe the lie that Trump actually won the 2020 election.
It is important that the Republican majority in the General Assembly not pander to the claims and beliefs of fringe conspiracy theorists and domestic terrorists who insist the presidential election was rigged to obtain a fraudulent outcome. Equally embarrassing is the Republican position that even though the election results were declared to be valid, it was necessary to pass the current election laws to address the “angst” of Georgians who still doubt the legitimacy of the results. If the Republicans are genuinely concerned about the anxiety and fear of our citizens, they should focus on policies that address real, rather than bogus, issues.
The legality of some or all of the provisions of the recently passed election laws will be challenged by voting rights organizations in the courts.
I want to address here the mean-spirited, inhumane law making it a misdemeanor to provide water and food to voters — many of whom are elderly, in some cases parents with a child — standing for hours to exercise their right to vote. The new law criminalizes compassion. It announces to the world (and to Republican Christians as well) that, in Georgia, the Good Samaritan who shows mercy to fellow human beings by offering them water and food is subject to arrest and a fine.
To jolt the memory of those who submitted and supported this provision in the law, revisit with me briefly the familiar parable of The Good Samaritan. In what I prefer to see as a friendly conversation between a scribe and Jesus, the scribe in time asks Jesus, “But who is my neighbor?”
Jesus tells him the story of a man who, traveling from Jerusalem to Jericho, is robbed, beaten, and left for half dead. Two religious persons see him and pass by on the other side of the road, most likely avoiding impure contact with a man who appears to already be dead. A Samaritan, an object of hatred and derision, is moved with compassion when he encounters the man, however. He takes care of the man, treating his wounds, takes him to an inn, and pays the innkeeper to look after him.
Jesus asks the scribe, “Which of these, the religious persons or the Samaritan, turned out to be a neighbor to that man?” The wise scribe answers: “The one who treated him with mercy.” Then Jesus encourages the scribe to go and do likewise, to be a Good Samaritan.
The Republicans appear to be re-writing both the Constitution of the United States and the Biblical story as well.
In an imagined present-day version of the parable, the Good Samaritan sees an elderly, tired voter who has stood for hours waiting to vote. He or she compassionately brings water and food to this fellow human being and then is arrested for breaking the law.
Jesus might ask us: “Who do you think was a neighbor to this voter?” We know. The Good Neighbor, we believe, is the person who treated the elderly voter with mercy. And Jesus might reply: “Go then and do as the Good Samaritan did and beware of those who choose being callous and inhumane over being compassionate and merciful and who seek to enforce laws which criminalize acts of kindness.”
Fred Richards is a licensed professional counselor in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.