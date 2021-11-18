Reverend David Hughes elected as FBCC new senior Pastor

Members of First Baptist Church Carrollton recently elected the Rev. David Hughes as their new senior pastor.
Hughes, originally from Pickens, South Carolina, was elected to serve as the senior pastor on Nov. 14. His first official Sunday will be Jan. 9, 2022.
Hughes told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that he was called into ministry early in life at the age of 16.
“I quickly learned that helping people was a great passion in my life,” said Hughes. “The church and the Gospel of Jesus Christ gives me a beautiful way to express that calling.”
Following that path, he received his bachelors from Furman University (2005), his Master’s from Erskine Theological Seminary (2018), and his — from McAfee School of Theology (2003).
Although he had an early calling, he didn’t enter the ministry full-time until 2011, he said.
“I entered into the ministry full-time at the age of 28, and have been pastoring for over 10 years now,” said Hughes.
Before moving to Carrollton, Hughes served as a pastor at Easley First Baptist Church from 2011-18, and First Baptist Church of Augusta from 2018-22.
And moving to Carrollton — was another one of his calling’s, he said.
“God has clearly called us here to minister to others,” said Hughes. “We [his wife Rebecca and daughter Maggie] are deeply confident of this calling and know it is right. In addition, there are many people who helped affirm God’s calling.
“First and foremost, are the people of First Baptist Church of Carrollton. Their heart and desire to serve their community was inspiring to me, and the possibility of leading such a wonderful group of people as their senior pastor was truly exciting.”
In a letter to the church, Hughes said that he is very excited to begin this new journey with each of them.
“Now as First Baptist Church Carrollton turns its eyes towards the next chapter of pastoral leadership, I want to say how excited I am for the amazing things that await us in the upcoming life of our church,” said Hughes.
Hughes said he is also looking forward to learning more about the people and the community as a whole.
“I cannot wait to learn the divine stories that are within each and every one of God’s people at FBCC and beyond,” said Hughes. “Their past histories, current realities, and future hopes will be deeply inspirational to not only my own spiritual formation, but will be a pivotal source for sermons which I am excited to soon preach from the pulpit.
“I believe that God calls all of us to come together and do mighty things which will promote all that is good in this world. I look forward then to working together with so many to see these God sized plans take shape. In other words, this is going to be a lot of fun, and I invite any and all who want to be a part to come and join us.”
Hughes told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that next year he will be able to express in this community, the passion he has for ministry.
“I look forward to soon express my passion in Carrollton with all of my heart, soul and mind knowing that in Jesus, the best is always yet to come,” said Hughes.
