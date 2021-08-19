I watched the devastating scenes from Afghanistan and Haiti this week, and I prayed, “God, help these people. Help us to help these people. They are your children, as surely as I am. They are my neighbors, regardless of their faith or political allegiance. They are suffering, and you said that we should help those who suffer. You taught us to love our neighbors. Guide me, God, to help them.” Maybe you prayed something like this, too.
Or maybe your prayers were more focused on something in your own life, your family, your friends. Maybe you or someone you love is dealing with cancer or Covid or some other affliction. Maybe you or someone you love is struggling with addiction or Alzheimer’s or depression. Maybe you feel like you’ve lost your way and that nothing makes sense. Whatever you prayed this week, you prayed from a place of need. You prayed to connect with something bigger and stronger than our human frailty.
I know I’ve written several times about prayer. I keep coming back to prayer because the world keeps spinning, and the spinning of the world is a bit topsy-turvy and out of control. I keep descending into prayer because the deeper the muck of the day, the farther down we sink, the more prayer seems to give me a foothold in faith. When I’m not sure what to believe, I pray for trust. I may not have the words, but I trust the Presence. I trust in the Love, Grace, and Compassion that is the Presence of God with us in the muck and the deep of our suffering.
I’ve learned through personal experience and being a pastor that more than explanations, we human beings need presence. We need to know we are not alone in our suffering. We need a friend, a guide, a helper to be with us in the hard places. When bad things happen, we may ask “why?” We may seek explanations for how things come about and where they may be going. In the end, however, the biggest question is not why, but who. Why may or may not be answered. Who is the answer. When I’m awake at night and feeling completely alone with my problems, my brain isn’t really seeking a logical explanation. Instead, my spirit is reaching out to Spirit, and my heart is pounding with hope that the Heart of the world will love me enough to stay close.
Spiritual writer Anne Lamott talks about the three basic prayers of our species: help, thanks, wow. She says that we pray for help in time of trouble, we say thank you when that help comes, and then we can only pray “wow” at the enormity of God’s love and grace or when we see the fjords of Norway at dawn for the first time. For me, it was the Milky Way and the hint of the aurora borealis in the dark skies above the Boundary Waters. Praying in this way covers all our basic needs and keeps us connected to One who hears our cries and never lets us quite fall completely apart. Over my years of praying, I’ve come to appreciate that simple is not only easier, it’s more likely to stick. Help, thanks, wow can cover a multitude of sins and redeem us into a more grace-filled experience of our own lives before God.
The week hasn’t really improved since Sunday when the world was falling into chaos, but praying has kept me from falling apart. Praying has given me a sense of power. It’s a tentative power, kind of like when you first start pedaling a bicycle and are gathering speed. You have to work a bit for it. Prayer is a work of love and faith. You gather momentum by continuing to pray, and as you continue to pray, you find that you just start coasting along. The prayers just keep going and going, and you can even take your feet off the pedals and stick out your hands and feet and laugh a bit. God has you and won’t let you fall over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.