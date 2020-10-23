All are welcome to join members of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in celebrating pastor Frederick E. Ricks’ 16th Pastoral Anniversary on Sunday October 25th at 10:30 a.m.
Frederick E. Ricks, Sr. has been preaching since his early twenties. He served as pastor of Holliman Springfield Baptist Church in Louisville, Georgia and as pastor of First Baptist Church in Stillmore, Georgia. Presently, Pastor Ricks serves as pastor of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Roopville, where he has been pastoring for the last 16 years.
Pastor Ricks is a native of Vidalia, Georgia. He has served in the public school system for twenty-seven years. Pastor Ricks has spent the last 19 years working for Carrollton City Schools as a Special Needs Job Coach and Defensive Lineman football coach.
An effective communicator of God’s Word, Pastor Ricks is widely known for his dynamic teaching style and capability to relate to all kinds of people.
He and his wife, Angelus, have been married since 2003. They are the parents of four boys, Raphael Fairell, Fred Ricks Jr., Justice, and Jacob Ricks. They also have two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.