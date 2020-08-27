SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Pat’s Clothes Closet at Mt. Zion E. Road in Buchanan will be reopening on September 2, 2020.
There will be enhanced safety precautions in place. We ask that everyone wear a mask and limit shoppers to one person per family. There will be a limit of six shoppers in the building at one time. We ask that no children visit during this time to ensure their safety. More instructions will be provided at the closet.
Pat’s Closet offers free clothes for the needy in all sizes. We are open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Turn onto Five Points Road, opposite Sunoco Station. Go to the four way stop, and turn left onto Mt. Zion East Road.
