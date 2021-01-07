Note: Coaches are asked to email their results to douggorman39@gmail.com. Information gathered from Maxprep.com
The Mt. Zion Eagles and the Temple Tigers split their basketball doubleheader in action earlier this week.
Mt. Zion won the girls game 50-21, and Temple won the boys game 90-52.
In girls’ action, Jordan Kiebow had 22 points and Zoey Holland 12.
Esther Jacobson added 15 to pace Temple.
In boys’ action, Temple placed three players in double figures.
Scooter Tanner led the way for the Tigers with 16 points. Stefon Battle added 13 and R.J. Poles 13.
Christian Terrell led Mt. Zion with a game-high 27 points. Tristan Jordan added 12 and Antron Thomas, 9.
In girls’ action, Mt. Zion improved to 14-2, while Temple fell to 3-9.
With its win, the Temple boys improved to 7-5, while the Mt. Zion boys dropped to 1-5.
The Bowdon boys basketball team head into Saturday’s game against Atlanta Classical Academy with an 11-2 overall record.
Bowdon has won four of its last five games.
In girls’ action, the Lady Red Devils go into Friday’s game against Drew Charter School with a 6-3 record.
The Carrollton boys improved to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in Region 5-AAAAAA action with a 69-65 win over Alexander.
Carrollton gets back into action with a Region 5-AAAAAA game on Friday against Douglas County.
The Carrollton girls dominated Tuesday night’s region contest against Alexander, winning the league game 58-16.
Carrollton improved to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Central fell to 6-5 overall and 0-2 in boys action with a 54-53 loss to Heritage-Ringgold onTuesday.
The Lions return to action Saturday against Bremen.
The Haralson County boys fell to 2-7 overall with a 54-50 non-region loss to Oak Mountain Academy.
Haralson County returns to action Saturday at Pepperell.
The Lady Rebels improved their record to 7-2 overall with a 52-31 win over Oak Mountain.
Haralson County has won seven of its last eight in girls’ action.
Oak Mountain’s boys improved to 5-5. The Oak Mountain girls team fell to 4-6 with its loss to Haralson County.
The Heard County boys dropped to 4-6 overall with a 66-39 loss to Lithia Springs.
The Braves had won two of their last three games heading into the contest with Lithia Springs.
In girls’ action, the Lady Braves improved to 11-3 overall with a 57-46 victory over Lithia Springs.
The Lady Braves have won six of their last eight games.
Villa Rica’s boys head into Saturday’s Region 6-AAAAA game against Jackson-Atlanta with a 5-6 overall record and a 2-1 mark.
The Lady Wildcats bring a 2-8 overall record into Friday’s game with Jackson.
Villa Rica is 0-2 in league play.
