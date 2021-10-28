Mount Holly Church will be hosting a combined Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday.
The event will be held Oct. 30 in the church’s parking lot, located at 4685 US-27, Carrollton. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m.
Pastor Jeff Maxwell told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that, on average, this event reaches approximately 1,000 individuals.
“It’s always a big turnout,” said Maxwell. “I haven’t been here each year, but that’s what I have been told by members.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Holly canceled the event last year. However, Maxwell said they are hoping that people will attend this year.
“We’re planning for the same attendance,” said Maxwell. “And hopefully attendance will be okay this year.”
Maxwell said there will be hayrides, games, inflatables, face painting, approximately 15-25 decorated car trunks, and free food.
“We will be serving hot dogs, chips, and juice,” said Maxwell. “Since previous years we have had big turnouts, we always plan for 1,000 individuals.
“And we give out the food until it is gone. One year, we were close to running out, but we made it. So hopefully we have enough.”
Maxwell said it has been an honor working with the church, and he cannot wait to engage with community members at the event.
“Me personally, I just love to interact with everyone who passes through,” said Maxwell. “I love meeting new people, that’s the fun part.”
