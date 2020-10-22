A Carrollton-based motivational speaker, left blind after a tonsil surgery, is publishing her first book with a collection of devotionals she has shared online.
Sara Claudia Tillman, a 2012 Carrollton High School graduate, lost her sight and part of her hearing in May 2015 after what she and her family thought was going to be a normal tonsil surgery.
Since then, she has been sharing devotionals on her blog, saraclaudia.com, and creating YouTube videos documenting her life and travels.
On Wednesday, she announced on social media she will be publishing her first book containing these messages.
“After a lot of work and a true labor of love, I am excited to announce my first book called ‘Blind Faith Devotional: Thirty Days of Finding Light, Building Faith and Choosing Joy,’ ” Tillman said in a Facebook video on Wednesday morning.
“I’m really excited about it. All of the devotionals really center around looking at Christ and your trials, and leaning on Him and His word in any situation, and knowing that no matter what you are going through, you can find your light, build your faith and choose joy.”
In an interview with the Times-Georgian, Sara said that after she was discharged from her tonsillectomy, her mother, Sally, discovered her unresponsive the next morning. They rushed back to the hospital, and Tillman had to be put on a ventilator.
When the breathing tube was taken out and she regained consciousness, Sara told her father, Rick, she couldn’t see anything and had lost hearing in one ear. Rick is an optometrist at the Tillman Eye Center in Carrollton, 806 Dixie St., across from the Tanner Health Center.
“I pretty much had to learn everything over again, but I knew I couldn’t have done it without my faith and relationship with Christ,” Sara said.
She said she was in denial after getting over the initial shock of what happened to her. This lasted for a few months where she was grieving, and the only thing she could turn to was prayer.
“I didn’t want to deal with it. I didn’t want to get out of bed and learn how to be blind,” Tillman said. “I told God, ‘Please, when I wake up, I want to be able to see.’ ”
Everything in her house — from her appliances to her clothes — is labeled in Braille, and she has books in the language. The language is integrated with her technology through Bluetooth, making her life simpler, including her note taker.
Through her blog posts and YouTube videos, she said she hopes to reach at least one person who is either going through the same experiences or can take her words and apply them to their lives.
“It makes it worth it for me, every struggle I’ve been through, if I can at least help one person know they can rely on God through the good times and the bad times,” Tillman said.
