Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Midway Church has been operating a food pantry. But since the virus hit, the church has made it a curbside service.
The church, located at 1 Midway Church Drive in Villa Rica, offers a variety of foodstuffs each Tuesday between 8 and 11 a.m. Anyone who is need is welcome to come by, church officials said Thursday.
The service began shortly before the pandemic hit, and the church was forced to temporarily close its doors to prevent gatherings of large people, a necessary step to keep the coronavirus at bay.
The food pantry was also forced to halt, but the service has been back in operation for several weeks, the church officials said.
Previously, those who had visited the pantry were able to choose items that they needed. But now the food pantry is curbside only, and those who partake are given bags of pre-selected items.
All they have to do is pull up to the back of the office building.
The food comes from the Atlanta Food Bank, and the items vary from week to week, depending on what has been donated to that agency. Generally, however, the products include canned goods and non-perishables. Sometimes there is pasta and bread.
The food pantry is part of the church’s Lifeline ministry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.