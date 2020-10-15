Midway Church pastor announces two services to be held each Sunday

The leader of one of Carroll County’s largest churches announced this week that his church is adding an extra service each week — when masks will be optional amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pastor Todd Wright of Midway Church near Villa Rica posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday with the announcement and said while one service will require masks, the other morning service will make it optional for people to wear face coverings. The church is located at 3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.
However, those who wish to attend these services must fill out a registration form online at the Midway Church website. Groups of up to six residents are allowed register at a time.
A waiver at the bottom of the form says that attendees must be aware that COVID-19 is highly contagious and anyone wanting to attend in person on Sunday must follow the guidelines established by the church.
“Right here at Midway Church, over the last several months, we’ve worked very diligently [so] that you have access to consistent, good worship and Bible preaching and teaching through our online venues,” Wright said. “The quality of that has been exceptional, and you have been great to not only watch regularly but share them on your Facebook feeds and social media outlets and to invite others.”
He added that certain video messages on social media have reached thousands of people across the country, noting the outreach has been good over the last few months. The church later opened its doors to one in-person service where masks were optional before going to a process where masks were required.
But he noted that residents have different opinions on the pandemic and wearing masks in public spaces. Starting on Oct. 18, the church’s first service at 9:15 a.m. will require masks but the second 11:15 a.m. worship service will not mandate them.
“One of our key core values is that we choose to meet where they are,” he said. “Usually we talk about connecting with someone with the gospel, we want to meet them where they are and that’s vitally important, but we also realize we really need to focus on that value as we begin to start back.”
The church’s social distancing guidelines will still be in place, with six feet between chairs within the ministry’s auditorium.
Wright said that while the additional service is a “step back toward normalcy,” childcare is still not an option for the 11:15 service. Most of the individuals who would be taking care of children would be older or senior adults who are most at-risk for the virus, he added.
By the beginning of 2021, he is hoping there will be enough volunteers to provide childcare services during both services again.
The church’s Life Groups are still suspended until further notice, but Wright said he would like these groups to still meet at least twice per month.
“We still want people to meet and the atrium or lobbies can be booked, which are large enough to social distance,” he said. “Otherwise, we ask that you meet in some other public arena such as your yard or carport. I know it’s inconvenient to not have it and then move to a worship service, but that’s all we have to offer at this point.”
