The other night, I was in search of Halloween candy. I walked toward the back of the store where the holiday section presides in temporary splendor. Some of the shelves were half empty, but I quickly found what I needed. And then I saw it. Just a few more strides toward the back corner. Past the costumes that would soon be marked down to half-price, there were four fully stocked rows of Christmas decorations. Hundreds of knit stockings with bright red initial letters, box upon box of Christmas lights, and beautiful lighted lawn angels and reindeer.
Welcome to my favorite time of year—MerryHallowThanksmas! In other words, it’s the season when all the holidays run into each other. Pumpkins sit side by side with Pilgrim hats, and Halloween costumes hang across the aisle from Christmas stockings. This commercial morphing of our secular and sacred traditions builds into a pressure cooker of holiday anxiety. With less than 60 days until Christmas and the news that our supply chain is filled with kinks, the panic of so little time and so much to do is about to start.
Let’s pause and take a long, deep breath. It’s going to be all right. As you think about the holidays this year, don’t let the return to a more normal way of celebrating distract you from the meaning of each tradition. The temptation to go all out and spend a lot of money is going to be strong. After all, we’ve had a year and a half of holding back. We all want to make this the best holiday season it can be. So what if things bleed into each other? I’ll just stock up on Christmas lights while I’m picking up an extra bag of candy corn. Aren’t those little Pilgrim salt and pepper shakers the cutest?
Rather than rush headlong into the retail madness, what if we paused and thought more intentionally about the season ahead. Take a step back from the brink of the holiday rush and ask yourself, “What do I really want to experience this year? What brings me joy? Who are the people I most want to be with? What is truly necessary to enjoy time with those I love? What ways do I want to give of myself for others? What do I need to receive from others to help me feel loved? How does my faith connect me to God and call me to love?” When we step back before jumping in, we give ourselves the space to know more deeply what is important and worth our time and money. We make wiser decisions about what is needed and necessary and even what we truly want. We find deep satisfaction in putting others ahead of ourselves, even as we indulge our sweet tooth or linger over that beautiful sweater that would go perfectly with those old jeans we’ve worked so hard to fit into.
The great pause of the last year and a half as shown us that it’s okay to let go of some things and embrace new things. People cleaned out closets and sorted through their lives because this was something we could control in a time that felt so out of control. While we were discarding things we no longer needed or wanted, we tried some new things that were really not that new. People cooked meals in their own kitchens and learned to bake bread. We sewed masks and gowns for our local hospital. We finished those projects around our house and started a few new ones. One of my friends even wrote a book of devotions. Musicians created simple, honest songs in their home studios, and artists showed us the details of home from a new perspective. The year that brought the world to a standstill became a very creative year, even with the deep suffering and loss that is ongoing.
This holiday season will bring a more normal time of gathering and celebrating. We’re not out of the woods yet, but we can see the horizon of hope for better days ahead. Let that emerging clarity help you celebrate well and fully with the people and traditions that give you joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.