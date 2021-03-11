Before most of us have had our first cup of coffee each morning, healthcare workers are on their way into work, getting ready for another hard day.
A group of people who calls themselves the “Praying Presence” wants them to know how appreciated they are for their work and sacrifices. On Monday, a group of them stationed themselves outside Tanner Health Systems in Carrollton to show that appreciation.
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and although the nation is starting to see light at the end of the tunnel, with vaccination rates going up and hospitalization rates going down, healthcare workers are still in the thick of the fight.
Deborah Matthews, RN, senior vice president, and chief nursing officer reflected on this challenging time.
“This has been the most difficult year of our careers,” she said. “We’re used to caring for the acutely ill, but we usually know what we’re facing. A year ago, we had little to go on when it came to the coronavirus; everything was brand new, so we had to rely on our experience and what research we could find.
“The shortages of PPE and our obligation to limit the spread led to visitor restrictions, so often when someone did (die), we were the only ones there. We’re accustomed to holding hands in the last minutes as healthcare workers, but usually, (it’s) because loved ones are out of town or otherwise can’t be there; this time, it was because it wasn’t safe to let them in. We have seen many more deaths than we are accustomed to, and this has taken an emotional toll on top of being physically and mentally tired.
“Everyone wants to go back to normal — especially the healthcare workers. Our families miss us, and we’re hoping we can use what we’ve learned to get back to normal.”
Missie Robertson, RN, vice president of institutional performance at the Tanner Health System agreed that it has been a difficult year.
“…This pandemic threatened to bring our healthcare system to its knees, but our workers made sure we never buckled. We’re all tired and it’s been a long fight (but) …we’re devoted to doing right by every patient, every time,” she said.
Last month at the West Georgia Ministerial Alliance meeting, pastors from churches all over the area discussed pandemic fatigue in members of our healthcare community.
Pastor Michael Moore remembered:
“Tanner Chaplain Joannah Cook brought us the idea of having churches adopt a unit at the Tanner locations in our area. Chaplain Cook encouraged all our churches to pray for and offer notes of encouragement, along with snack baskets and occasional meals for the nursing staff … Carrollton Presbyterian decided to show a visible sign of prayerful support by showing up to pray during shift changes.”
On Monday, the Praying Presence began outside Tanner Health System’s hospital facilities on Dixie Street. Pastor Moore and members of Carrollton Presbyterian stood on the sidewalk holding signs and waving to encourage healthcare workers as they arrived at work.
Pastor Moore explained why they were there.
“We would like healthcare workers (coming into work at the start of a long shift or departing at the end of their long shift) to see tangible evidence that there are people in the community who care and are praying with and for them. We hope this will give them a boost of encouragement and show them how much they are appreciated and loved by their neighbors.”
Matthews added: “We all take solace in Scripture. We’ve all held hands to pray with our patients. Early in the pandemic, someone left verses on the sidewalks in front of our buildings so we could read them every morning and night as we came and went. Faith has been our hope and our strength. We feel every prayer, every good intention, every positive thought. This year has been brutal for all of us, but we have a newfound optimism. If we wear our masks, wash our hands, socially distance — and get vaccinated as soon as we can — we can beat this.”
The people participating in the Praying Presence on Monday wore protective masks out of respect for the healthcare workers inside the hospital.
“Wearing our masks shows that we are taking the virus and people’s safety seriously,” said Pastor Moore. “Each time we can prevent transmission of the virus; it results in fewer patients in need of COVID care in our hospitals. We are called by our Lord to love our neighbors and in this time of pandemic, what greater way can we love our neighbors than by wearing a mask?”
Organizer Linda Handyside invites anyone interested in participating in Praying Presence for Healthcare Heroes to encourage their pastors to sign up for an hour time slot.
“This is a great activity for churches to do together, plus it offers fun fellowship,” she said. “We invite all Praying Presence participants to bring posters or banners of support for Tanner’s Healthcare Heroes. Groups will gather on Dixie Street, across from the hospital, on the sidewalk in front of the Tanner Pavilion, and across from the hospital parking deck. Morning time slots are 6:30 — 7:30 a.m., and evening time slots are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.”
Interested church groups or individuals may contact Pastor Moore at pastormichael@carrolltonpresbyterian.net or Handyside at ce@carrolltonpresbyterian.net.
Pastor Moore added, “Community prayer is a reminder that we are all in this together. By gathering for prayer, we seek the nourishment and strength from God and we also are able to love, encourage, and support our neighbor. Bringing people together during a time of crisis is a big step towards healing, wholeness, and moving through the crisis as a unified people.”
