I live near the Carrollton City Schools campus. Today I forgot that school was back in session and left my house around 3:45 to take something to the UPS store. Traffic the first week of school near my house can give Atlanta a run for the money. I found my way into the line heading toward Highway 27 and waited patiently to be directed by the lively traffic officer. Make sure you have your turn signal on, or you will be in trouble. Summer is over. The kids are back in school. Life is good.
Today I spent a last morning at Brookdale with our choir director and the Brookdale Senior Choir. I sometimes help with this group, and he invited me to his last gathering before he heads to a new position in Atlanta. I looked at the wonderful circle of singers, most of them in their 80s and 90s, singing the words to “Amazing Grace” and “Blessed Assurance.” They had hymnals open in their laps, but some sang with their eyes closed. Others just clapped in rhythm. A few still knew the harmonies of tenor, alto and bass. I sang my most brilliant soprano to help lead. It wasn’t really needed. We had church on
a Tuesday. Life is
good.
This evening it was finally cool enough to take my dog Blue out into the backyard and throw the tennis ball for her to fetch. She could do this for hours. She loves to run, and she’s really good at bringing the ball back to me unless something more interesting, like a squirrel, catches her attention. Then she’s off to the races. When Blue runs, she’s transcendent, ecstatic in her joy. Life is good.
My husband and I celebrated 32 years of marriage last week. We never do anything fancy. He gets me a dozen red roses. They are beautiful and simple. He’s gotten quite good at arranging them. We’ll go out for our favorite meal at Little Hawaiian. I love their crab cakes. He loves their noodles. Our server talked us into dessert, and when I mentioned it was our anniversary, brought us the red velvet cheesecake with a candle to make a wish. It was on her, she said. We closed our eyes, made our wishes, and blew together. Life is good.
I stood beside the grave. Years ago, I had buried her husband. I remember when they handed her the folded flag, thanking her on behalf of a grateful nation, for her husband’s service in World War II. Now it was her turn. We were neighbors for many years. My daughter called her the flower lady because she would give us daffodils from her yard when we stopped in to have a slice of pound cake and some milk. Her nearly 98 years were spent serving others at the Veterans Office and through her church. When I go by her house, I still look for her to invite me to come on in for a chat. Life is good.
To claim the goodness of life is not to deny all the bad things that go on in this world or even within us. It’s to say that, despite the suffering of our human condition, we can find moments to celebrate, memories to cherish, friendships to deepen our connection, and gratitude for it all. I’m grateful for a week of traffic and dogs, singing and red velvet cheesecake, and a neighbor who grew the most beautiful flowers for my little girl. Life is good. Or as we say in church, God is good. All the time, God is good even in a week like this one.
