I am not a funny preacher. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve told a joke in the pulpit. I like a good church joke. I’m just not good at telling them. I don’t mind laughter in church, but you can’t get carried away. In proper church, you are allowed a smile and a small chuckle. That’s it. Anything more, and people will stare at you. Church is not a comedy club. But, sometimes, I just can’t help myself, and I let out a big belly laugh. Laughter is good for the soul.
We have been living in lamentation for far too long. Given the state of our world, I want to propose that we all need more laughter to help us survive and thrive. Years ago, the journalist Norman Cousins, wrote an article titled, “Anatomy of an Illness” in the New England Journal of Medicine. Cousins was stuck in the hospital with a connective tissue disease. He was nearly paralyzed and in overwhelming pain. He found that the only thing that helped his pain was laughter. “I made the joyous discovery that 10 minutes of genuine belly laughter had an anesthetic effect and would give me at least two hours of pain-free sleep.” Laughter was not an instant cure, but it became the medicine that returned Cousins to health. At his darkest moment, Norman Cousins turned to the opposite of lamentation. He took an absurd route through the valley of the shadow of death. He chose to heal through laughter.
Now I’m not advocating for laughter as a cure-all, nor am I dismissing modern medical treatments for disease. Vaccines are still our best protection against Covid-19. I trust the scientific method and pray for advancements in cures and treatments for cancer and other diseases. More and more, however, modern medicine tells us that a lot of what ails us is caused by stress, trauma, and the busy lifestyles we lead. Healing, alongside conventional medicine, may be accessed through our mind and spirit. We are mind-body-spirit selves, and the idea that the body can be changed through work in the mind and spirit is now widely accepted. More than the power of positive thinking, the power of the mind and spirit to help us navigate difficulty and increase our well-being is a frontier we continue to explore.
In this time when things are so hard and the world seems chaotic and uncertain, I think it’s critical that we use our spiritual and mental resources to create healing in ourselves and with each other. I find that when I’m laughing, it’s true, I’m not hurting. When I’m praying, I’m less focused on my own pain and more attentive to my neighbors’ struggles. When I’m singing God’s praises in church or to the radio, I’m filled with a surer hope and trust that things will be alright. When I’m listening to a stranger’s story, I’m more open to the connections we share and less afraid of our differences. I consider all these things part of my spiritual practice. I consider laughter a spiritual practice because it originates deep in my belly and flows upward into my lungs and through my mouth and nose until it bursts forth in joy. A good, deep laugh is something that releases stress and increases endorphins, helping our bodies relax and let go. We may feel reprieve, release, and joy, even though nothing in our outward circumstances has changed. Inwardly, we are lighter, freer, more able to deal with hardship and adversity. Our bodies respond to our spirit.
Meister Eckhart, the 13th century mystic, described the Trinity in this way: “When the Father laughs at the Son and the Son laughs back at the Father, that laughter gives pleasure, that pleasures gives joy, that joy gives love, and the love is the Holy Spirit.” Holy laughter might just be what we all need to have joy and love strong enough to keep the darkness from closing in. Maybe churches should add a moment of laughter into the order of worship, just before the passing of the peace. If the whole church is laughing, no one can stare at you in disapproval.
