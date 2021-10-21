Lady-like biker event to raise funds for 15 passenger commuter van

The “It Takes a Village” organization will be hosting a Beauty and Her Bike Ride-In event on Oct. 23 in Carrollton.
This is the organization’s third community event.
This event is to celebrate the beauty of women, their motorcycles, and their community. Ladies are invited to dress up in their Harley gear, leather, camo, and yes, tutus. The colors are teal, pink, and black.
The purpose is to raise funds to purchase a 15-passenger commuter van that will transport individuals to and from church on Sundays, school work, appointments, childcare, and more in a non-public transportation community.
The event will take place at Legends West Park, located
at 215 4th St in Carrollton. It
will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets for the event can either be purchased for $5 at the door or advanced through eventbrite.com. The cost for bikers is $40 per person.
According to the organization’s event flyer, masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if participants are not fully vaccinated.
Contributions can be made via Zelle at “It Takes A Village,” PayPal at “It Takes a Village Family Services”, or CashApp at “$ItTakesaVillageFS”.
During the event, there will be food vendors, jewelry vendors, ladies’ accessories vendors, health and beauty vendors, raffles, giveaways, door prizes, local performances, and more.
Vendor booths are $25 to rent. To apply, email single parents.spm@gmail.com.
Additionally, the organization will partake in two contests that focus on the bikes themselves as well as who has on the most fly biker attire.
“We look forward to seeing every “Beauty and Her Bike” and all members of the motorcycle bike community,” as stated on the organization’s social media page.
