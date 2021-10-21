The sign caught my eye as I walked into a coffee shop to meet a friend. It said, “Today you could be talking to someone who is trying their best not to fall apart. So whatever you do today, do it with kindness in your heart.” I was meeting a friend who needed to talk. This friend wasn’t falling apart at the moment, but our meeting was not just for casual conversation. Our time was important, needing my full attention and compassion. The sign was truly a sign. Whatever I was going to do today, I needed a kind heart.
That is easier said than done. I’m generally a pretty kind person by nature, but there are a few things that can throw my kindness right out the window. This morning, two cars went racing past me at 100 miles an hour on I-20. They went by so fast I felt the draft. I did not have kind thoughts toward the drivers. I don’t like bullies or people who belittle others to build themselves up. I find it hard to have kindness in my heart for anyone who abuses children or animals. I’m not fond of white supremacists or men who think they are better than women or people who don’t think they have to wait in line like everyone else. I don’t like liars, cheaters or people who hide behind power. You get the picture. I have high expectations of human behavior, and the world tends to disappoint me.
I used to be very judgmental about people. It wasn’t that I thought I was better than others. I just thought we all ought to live up to my standard of excellence and goodness. Eventually, I realized that all the energy I expended being disappointed in those who didn’t meet my standards was exhausting my own ability to live well. Jesus said it this way, “Why do you see the speck in your brother’s eye but ignore the log in your own eye?” It took a while, but over the years, the log has been whittled down to a splinter, and my aging eyes see only occasional , specks, mostly in the mirror.
Letting go of judging has helped me become a kinder person, toward others and toward myself. Kindness begins within. You can’t give to others what you don’t have for yourself. “Love your neighbor as yourself,” Jesus said. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Jesus understood that compassion toward others begins with self-compassion. I’m not talking about being selfish or self-centered. Self-compassion and self-kindness are the way we put on our own oxygen mask first. We can’t save others if we are dead. Being kind to oneself means letting go of all the ways we judge and find ourselves lacking against the impossible standards of an Instagram curated world. It means practicing with ourselves the kindness we want to give to others. As I learn to give myself the space to be fallible and imperfect, I create more space for others in their imperfections. Believe me, as a recovering perfectionist, the world is a much better place when we let go of that pursuit (except for surgeons, engineers, and baseball pitchers).
The world is filled with people who are trying their best not to fall apart. Imagine you are standing in line at the grocery store, and the person ahead of you could have just lost the love of her life. Or maybe it’s just a job she truly loved. Or her furry companion of 15 years. She is trying to find her wallet in a purse the size of a tank. Things come spilling out in all directions. Instead of being impatient with your prolonged wait, you bend down, pick up the pieces of her falling apart life, and quietly hand them back to her. Smiling, you say, “I sense that this is a difficult day for you. Here you are.” For those days when any one of us could be doing our best not to fall apart, a little kindness goes a long way toward keeping us and the world together.
