Around the world this week, Muslims began the month-long observance of Ramadan, a time of fasting and prayer that commemorates the prophet Muhammad’s revealing of the Qur’an.
Like every other religious group, Muslims have had to figure out how to practice their faith in a pandemic. This marks the second COVID-19 Ramadan for the global Muslim community. By now, they are used to setting up their prayer rugs six feet apart as they pray five times a day, and the usual after sunset feasting of Ramadan has been curtailed, even with vaccines.
I read that no less than 24 imams have agreed that the COVID vaccines are halal or permissible to take during Ramadan.
As a Christian, I grew up in a rather diverse religious environment. I’m thankful for my early exposure to other faiths because having school friends and neighbors who worshipped God in different ways encouraged me to think more deeply about my own faith. Why did I believe what I believed about Jesus?
If I had been born into a Jewish family or a Buddhist family, would I have found my way to Jesus? I was a little envious of my friend Bobbie Goldberg, who seemed to have a lot of extra holidays in her Jewish calendar. She also went to Hebrew school three afternoons a week, something I found fascinating. I never did learn Hebrew in seminary, though I took two years of Greek.
While we do not have a mosque in our area, they have become part of the skyline in Atlanta. The call to prayer five times a day may sound over a loudspeaker, but it still reminds me of the first time I heard it in Damascus, early in the morning on my first day of a seminary study pilgrimage in the Holy Land. I looked out my hotel window and saw the minaret across the street and listened as a lone voice called the faithful to prayer.
I was grateful to Dr. Jane McAuliffe, my professor who taught a course on Islam that I took my first semester in seminary. I decided that if I was going to be a pastor that I might want to know something about other religious traditions in our increasingly pluralistic society. Little did I know how important my one semester study would become in the years that followed.
One does not have to be a believer to admire or respect another person’s faith tradition. Five times a day, faithful Muslims stop what they are doing and pray. Their daily schedule is shaped by prayer. Their lives are saturated with prayer. While I may not see things as they do, I cannot dismiss such faithfulness.
Prayer is something Christians, Jews and Muslims have in common. What might happen if we dared to pray together? What new understandings and common ground might we discover by sitting together before God and offering our prayers for one another and the world? Would it please God to hear the prayers of the whole human family thrumming with the same heart for peace and compassion in the world?
Given that less than half of the people in our country now belong to an organized religious institution, Christians might find they have more in common with Muslims, Jews and Buddhists than they do with their non-religious neighbor. Maybe this time is an invitation for people of all faith traditions to help each other figure out how we sustain and even grow our faith communities, not as competitors, but as friends and neighbors for whom the lens of faith shapes how we go about creating the common good.
There are certainly enough people not in our places of worship to keep all of us busy. Beyond that, in a world torn apart by so many disagreements, people of faith ought to be building bridges rather than tearing each other down. At the very least, getting to know our neighbors better will help us appreciate the freedom we all cherish to worship God as we choose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.