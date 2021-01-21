“To heal we must remember.”
The words spoken Tuesday night by (at the time) President-elect Joe Biden call us to this time. He was surrounded by 400 lights around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, each one representing 1,000 people, a total of 400,000 souls lost to COVID-19 in the United States.
He spoke from personal experience. Joe Biden’s story of personal loss at the beginning of his political career, and more recently, situates him with the thousands of people who have lost their beloved family members. He has buried a wife, a daughter and a son. He knows the deep pain and grief that so many have endured this year, and he knows that the way forward is to remember.
When I was a student studying the Holocaust, I learned that to forget is blasphemy in the Jewish community. Never forget! The only way to prevent the horrors of Nazi Germany from happening again, they said, was to remember, to learn from what had happened, to say the names.
At Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, the names and stories of those murdered by the Nazis are being preserved. Even now, new names are being added, and time is running out, as the remaining survivors pass on.
Remembering is a sacred act of prayer, offering to God the story of those who mattered to us. That’s why the past year was so achingly sad. Many families have not been able to remember their loved ones fully. We have settled for small graveside memorials and virtual funerals. This virus has taken the famous and the ordinary, and all whom we have lost deserve their stories to be told.
Remembering is at the heart of faith. The Eucharist or Lord’s Supper is a sacrament of remembrance. Do this in remembrance of me, Jesus instructed his disciples. They were celebrating the Passover, a meal of remembrance of God’s saving acts on the night before the people of Israel set out with Moses into freedom.
Generations later, Jews still celebrate Passover and Christians gather in communion to remember what God has done. But more than that, we trust what God continues to do and will do. Remembering is also re-membering, putting things back together. Remembering is healing. Remembering is the way forward into a better future.
We are a nation in need of healing, both from the pandemic and from our destructive politics. We cannot heal unless we remember and re-member. We cannot go forward unless we account for how we got to where we are and learn from that accounting so we can do things differently.
We need repentance. We need the turn around that isn’t just an “I’m sorry.” We need to say, “I was wrong.” I learned that from a wise writer named Kelly Corrigan.
Repentance acknowledges to the one I hurt that I’m not only sorry, but I will remember and learn from my mistakes. Some of us need more repentance than others.
White supremacy is not compatible with Christ, and those who have espoused such views need deep repentance. Violence is not compatible with Christ, and those who have done violence or abetted violence need deep repentance. And I need repentance from my judgment on others, into which preachers are so easily drawn.
But for those in Christ, there are some clear mandates, the first and foremost being, “Love thy neighbor.” That is the measure by which we see ourselves and our need for repentance.
Repentance is the first step toward re-membering, putting things back together, binding our wounds and healing our communities. The journey will not be easy. We have a long way to go. But if history and our faith teach us anything, the journey is where God forms people into the beloved community.
Our generation will carry the deep grief of this pandemic and the failure of our politics to show love for our neighbors. Our journey toward healing is an opportunity for wholeness, for shalom, for peace, and for God to do a new thing. It’s up to us. Will we forget? Or will we remember and join God in healing this land?
