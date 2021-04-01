Growing up in the Methodist/Baptist tradition, Lent and Good Friday were strictly Catholic affairs.
Our next-door neighbors were Catholic. The Bunch family was aptly named. They had five children. The youngest, Amy, was my age. We played dress-up in the winter and kick-the-can all summer.
Amy and my other Catholic friends had to give up something for Lent. It was usually some kind of food like cookies or cupcakes. Chocolate was always a very responsible choice. I was glad I didn’t have to give up anything for Lent.
Our somewhat progressive American Baptist Church did observe Maundy Thursday. We had communion because Jesus and the disciples celebrated the Passover on the night before the Crucifixion. We told the whole story on the night before, and I guess Friday was just left to us to imagine.
With a large population of Catholics, Good Friday was always a school holiday. We used it to dye Easter eggs. My Catholic friends went to something called the Stations of the Cross. They re-enacted the journey of Jesus to the cross along what is called the Via Dolorosa.
As a seminary student, I walked the Stations of the Cross on the actual Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem.
I didn’t really understand Good Friday until I went to seminary just as the United Methodist Church was publishing a new hymnal and worship book as part of the Protestant liturgical revival. My Episcopalian friends chuckled over this with just a little bit of snobbery since they had never abandoned their liturgical practices. I fell in love with Ash Wednesday and Good Friday and claimed the liturgy as my pastoral birthright.
Fresh out of seminary with all my liturgical training, I decided that my three little North Carolina mountain churches should learn all about Lent and Good Friday. I felt like an apostle sent to bring the light of the liturgy to those who had missed out on the great Paschal mystery. Thankfully, I had enough trepidation and the church had enough curiosity that my bit of hubris was absorbed in the work of the Holy Spirit among us. I loved the liturgy and the congregation loved the pastor, and together we loved Jesus enough to trust that God was in our little experiment in something suspiciously Catholic.
I started the Lenten season with Ash Wednesday and preached each Sunday in Lent with an eye toward preparing us for Holy Week. They were patient with my Good Friday endeavor at the Stations of the Cross, and by the time we got to the Easter morning sunrise service in the cemetery with the kindling of the new fire, they were willing to go all the way to the Resurrection.
All this is to say that today is Good Friday, the day of Christ’s saving sacrifice on the cross. Whether we are Catholic or Protestant or Orthodox, the salvation offered through the mystery of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection is a gift. “For God so loved the world that he sent his only son, that whoever believes in him would not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
Today Christ gives his life for love, and the best way we can say thank you is to give our lives for love, too. As my favorite Catholic saint, Francis of Assisi, prays, “Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace;/where there is hatred, let me sow love . . . Grant that I may not so much seek . . . to be loved, as to love;/for it is in giving that we receive,/it is in pardoning that we are pardoned,/and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.”
Make today a Good Friday, and have a blessed, happy Easter!
