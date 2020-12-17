My great Aunt Vera was an elegant woman with auburn hair that came down to her waist. She always wore it in a soft bun tucked neatly on top of her head. Her blue eyes twinkled when she laughed, which was often, and her smile told you how much she enjoyed life.
She was a working single mom, best friend to my grandmother for over 50 years. By the time we came along, she was retired and had taken up ceramics and the violin.
For as long as I can remember, she sent my sister and me a Christmas present. It was never anything expensive or important, just a little something to let us know she loved us and wished us a Merry Christmas.
One year it might be a small coin purse picked up from some distant place we had to look up on a map. She was a great traveler, and her turn of the century second floor apartment in Memphis was filled with exotic treasures from her trips. Another year she might send a trinket box. We always anticipated seeing a package arrive with our names written in her beautiful penmanship.
One year, the box came just on time, and when we opened it, there were two smaller packages. They were about the size of a softball, but rather square and soft to our small poking fingers. Thus, began a discussion of what might be inside. Scarves, my sister guessed. Or mittens, I added. For the next three weeks, we went back and forth, scarves or mittens. It became a mantra every day. Scarves or mittens?
On Christmas morning, we opened Aunt Vera’s gifts first, and to our surprise, it was — TOE SOCKS!
If you are not a child of the 1970s, let me enlighten you. Toe socks were a rather short-lived fad that should probably be forgotten. They were knee high socks with five toes, kind of like gloves for your feet. They were made in ridiculous colors and patterns, like something a circus clown might wear. As far as I know, we were the first of our friends to own a pair. We tried them on, and they fit perfectly.
The year of the toe socks reminds me that Christmas is about God’s gift to the world. The people of Israel were expecting the gift. The prophets had spoken about a Messiah who would set the captives free and bind up the brokenhearted. People were looking for a Savior who would bring justice and peace to a warring world. They thought they knew what to expect from God’s gift, and instead, they got the equivalent of toe socks!
God sent a baby who was helpless and dependent upon the love and care of the very humans who needed saving and freeing. How silly is that? What was God thinking? And yet, like my Aunt Vera, the expectant hope and the surprise of God’s gift continue to be remembered long after.
Every year we go through the same rituals of waiting and wondering. Just how is God’s gift going to come to us this year? What new thing is God going to show us? We may argue back and forth, but on Christmas morning, we open the gift with joy and thanks because we know it is a sign of God’s love.
And we know that God continues to surprise us through the hope and grace of a Savior who makes a home among us, vulnerable and weak, broken and despised and through the power of sacrificial love turns everything upside down.
It’s a story we listen for every year, a story that continues to work on us and in us, showing us the way through the darkest of nights and the hardest of years.
I have come to believe that Jesus is a toe socks kind of Savior, and by that I mean that he will surprise you every time, and yet when you try him on, you will be fully fitted with a grace and love shaped just right for your feet.
The way before you may be daunting, but God has given you the gifts you need for the journey. Scarves, mittens, toe socks — God has you covered. Just go with it.
