I know too many people who will be missing their mothers on Sunday. They are facing their first Mother’s Day without the one who birthed them.
As a pastor, I’ve long been aware of the mixed bag that is Mother’s Day, or really any holiday. Times when we gather with family and friends are joyous and fun, but they can also be layered with grief and pain. Not all of us have happy memories of childhood or of mothers who baked cookies and helped us with our homework.
Some mothers are abusive. Some are absent. Some are just distant, lost in depression or anxiety and unable to truly form healthy attachments with their babies. Some women struggle for years with infertility, silently cursing when another Mother’s Day comes around and their bodies have betrayed them once again. The barren mother in scripture is estranged from family and society.
With all this in mind, however, I still give thanks for a day that honors and remembers those who have given us life and nurtured us, those women who have stood in the gap with love and grace, those who hold a special place in our hearts because they give us unconditional love. Because I am a mother who loves my children fiercely and unreservedly, it’s my day to give thanks for the privilege of doing the work of love that creates and cares and sustains. My life would have been full and complete without children, but the grace of being a mother has overflowed and drawn me closer to God and made me a better pastor.
Standing in the pulpit, with the fullness of life growing within, the fecundity of the Divine is on display. We are made in the image of God, and like Mary, we are called to do God’s bidding in the world. Preaching pregnant happens for a few of us, and yet, isn’t that the call of God on all our lives, to be pregnant with the Holy Spirit, ready to give birth to God’s love, justice and peace in the world?
It’s so tempting to let Mother’s Day be a saccharine Hallmark card holiday. Don’t get me wrong. I love cards on Mother’s Day. But the work of mothering deserves so much more than sweet sentiments and a bouquet of flowers.
The work of mothering is the work of sustaining life, language, culture, faith and community. From the beginning of life, mothers shape who we are and how we see the world. They nourish us, teach us, hold us, scold us, and send us into the world with prayer.
Think about all the things to which we append the word mother: mother earth, mother tongue, motherland, motherboard, and of course motherly love. The word mother connotes fullness, completeness, sustaining power, loyalty, home.
According to a Chinese proverb, women hold up half the sky. It doesn’t say who or what is holding up the other half, but for women to be halves on anything is a witness to women’s strength and place. Without mothers, the world falls apart.
Whether we are mothers who give birth or adopt or mentor, the work we do in helping another human being thrive and grow is worth celebrating, not just once a year, but every day. Mothers give of themselves for the sake of life, and the labor of mothering is a sacrificial work of love that reflects God’s love.
As my kids would remind me when I would tell them how much I loved them or how proud I was of them, “You have to say that. It’s your job.” It’s the job of mothers to help our children and the world trust in unconditional love.
The world needs mothers who love without reserve and without asking anything in return. Our children need mothers who will help them with their homework and bake some cookies, because nothing helps with homework better than a warm chocolate chip cookie.
With joy and grief, happiness and sorrow mingled on this Mother’s Day, let’s tell our mothers and those in our lives who have shown us the face of God, how grateful we are for their presence and love. Flowers would be nice, too. Happy Mother’s Day!
