A young friend of mine who is a missionary in Detroit sends me virtual “sticky notes” every Sunday morning.
When she was a student in the campus ministry I served, she would leave actual sticky notes with uplifting words on my office door. I have a collection of them in a jar, and on a difficult day, I open the jar and take out a handful to read to give me a boost. Lately, she’s been sending me words like, “You are enough. You matter.” I love those words and try to pass them on to others.
The words we share make a difference. They can uplift or tear down. They can make someone’s day or cause someone to stumble. Words are powerful, so powerful that the Bible describes the beginning of creation as a Word spoken by God. The entire universe comes into existence with a Word!
The truth of things comes to us through words. Lies are made of words, too. The serpent told Adam and Eve a lie, and the whole experiment in human-divine relations took an abrupt detour that we have been on ever since. The power of words to make or unmake a world is not to be denied. Poets know this. Songwriters know this. Preachers know this. And those who read and listen and worship know this too.
But we like to pretend that sticks and stones may break our bones and words will never hurt us. Even as children, we knew the lie of that defense. The words hurt. The teasing hurt. The bullying hurt. The mocking hurt. Words can be used to wound us deeper than a sucker punch or an upper left cut. The scars left by hurtful words run deep.
I’m a writer and a preacher, and I’ve spent my life using words carefully. I wrote my first poem in first grade. I still have it, the letters carefully formed on the lined paper. It was a haiku. Five, seven, five. It’s still my favorite poetic form, deceptively simple in its brevity. The great Japanese poet Basho rivals Shakespeare in the beauty and meaning of his haiku. If you can craft a thought into a haiku, you’ve distilled the truth. Haiku taught me how to choose my words carefully. I thought I would be a poet. Instead, I became a preacher!
Every preacher who steps into the pulpit bears the weight of the Word we are called to preach. We know the fear and trembling of caring for the spiritual lives of those we serve. We know how powerful the words we speak can be, and if we are humble, we know that they do not belong to us. They come to us through the Holy Spirit, with the intention of speaking goodness into a world that is suffering from badness. We call it Good News or Gospel because it is God’s word given to us to share. It is not our word. The Gospel does not belong to us. It is not ours to wield as a weapon or a punishment. It is simply an invitation to live in grace and love.
I’m writing these words on election eve. By the time you, dear reader, read these words, we will be a few days out from Tuesday’s election. Whatever the outcome, or if we are still waiting for all the votes to be counted (and I trust we would want everyone’s vote to be counted), I hope we will remember that our words matter. I think we are going to need some good words to heal and bind up and work together for the common good.
We might start by reading the words that started this grand experiment in democracy. “We the people of The United States ...” We are still perfecting those words by the way we live together as a nation and as neighbors. It’s a little like living by faith. We have been given some good words. The way we share those words and live out those words matters “to us and to our posterity.”
