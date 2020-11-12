As a preacher, I’m always in search of a good story. Congregations remember a good story. They tolerate a bad joke. They hang on to a story. They will forget the three important theological points you made, which is okay because the story will keep working on them throughout the week.
Sunday, I found a really good story. Steve Hartman on CBS Sunday Morning shared the story of Zoe, a three-year-old in Atlanta, and the children who made her Halloween special. In February, Zoe was diagnosed with leukemia, and because her immune system is weak, she couldn’t go trick-or-treating this year. Her family put up a sign in their front yard that said, “Sorry, no candy. Child with cancer. See you next year.” No one expected what happened on Halloween night. Some child must have been the first to place some candy in the grass at the foot of the sign. Another followed the lead of the first. And by the end of the night, there was a big pile of treats left by the neighborhood ghouls and goblins turned saints.
Steve Hartman tracked down a few of the sneaky saints and asked them about their “character defining decision.” One girl said, “I wanted to give back to them.” Zoe’s mom and dad, T.J. and Courtney Thomas, said that it meant “we’re all in this together” and that there is “still hope and love” in the world. The story ended with an observation that these children, unprompted by adults, are “much better role models than the ones we obsess over.”
A story like that will keep working on you, tugging at your heart, breaking down your cynicism, challenging you to see the goodness in people. I believe that when we share stories of hope and love, something happens between us to bring us closer to one another. Whatever divides us, when we share a good story, we enter a common moment of listening and empathy that reminds us, as Samwise Gamgee says in “The Lord of the Rings,” “that there is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.”
Stories like the one about Zoe and her neighbors remind us that the impulse to give back and to share with those who are going through a hard time can change our lives. For a family dealing with the tragedy of childhood cancer, a small gesture repeated a hundred times over, leaving candy for a sick child, was the best medicine. Steve Hartman sought out some good news to challenge a world that too often salivates on bad news. And now I’m sharing that story with you because I believe in the power of good stories to create a better world for all of us.
Good stories create a better world because they tell the truth. They tell the truth about who we are at our best and at our worst. They shine a light on the darkness of the human condition, and they lift up the hope that things will be better. Stories that tell the truth lead to transformation and growth. That’s why Jesus spoke in parables and not three-point sermons. He understood how stories that tell the truth work on us. They affirm that there is goodness in this world, and they challenge us to fight for it.
My favorite is the one about the prodigal son, sometimes also thought of as the good father. It’s found in the 15th chapter of the Gospel of Luke. I won’t tell you the punch line, but it’s a good one. Read it for yourself. But I’ll tell you this: I’ve never thought of the lost and found the same way again. Good stories tell us the truth in a way that changes us. As poet Emily Dickinson advises, they “tell the truth, but tell it slant.”
