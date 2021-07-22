I’ve lived for over 25 years in the same house on a quiet street in town, something a bit unusual for a United Methodist pastor. I’m immensely grateful for this space where my husband and I have raised our kids and begun to grow old together.
This summer, the blueberries are abundant, and the view from our porch is still new. Over the last 16 months, this house has become an office, a refuge from a dangerous world, wedding planning central, and a place to contemplate and grow.
I think our call as human beings is to settle into our place and then go out and live fully into our ministry, work, adventure, life. The specifics may change, but the pattern of planting oneself in place and moving out is very similar.
There are a few people who live their lives in constant movement, but most of us need a home base from which to launch.
That is why being without a home makes it so hard to overcome other difficulties like addiction or mental health challenges. When we don’t have a place to anchor our lives, it’s hard to make a life that matters to us and for others.
Home and community are partners in creating meaning and hope. We may enjoy the journey, we may explore and have adventures, but in the end, we all want a place to call home.
Home may be the house built by your great-grandparents with creaky heart pine floors and marks on the walls that show the growth of each child. Home could be a dorm room or a tent on the Appalachian trail. Or it might be a tricked-out van suited for the life of a digital nomad. It could be the dream home you saved for and have patiently made your own.
Home could be a place on the horizon just out of reach. Beyond the physical places in which we find shelter, home is the network of relationships that provides care and shelter, love and friendship, peace of mind and rest. The idea of home is a framework for being at home in the world with oneself, with others and with all that truly matters for living well.
Just like our houses, this kind of home requires cultivation and attention. Quarantine life has cost us time with friends and family in our homes, and as we return to normal social life, I’m rebuilding that network of relationships that has been a shelter through storms and a resting place for my worn out soul.
Right now, it feels a little like we’re renovating our lives, tearing down old walls, painting with new colors, figuring out the layout that creates the best flow for living well.
The idea of home can help us choose wisely what we will take up again and what we will let go, who we will spend time with and where we will invest our gifts.
I’m thankful for the home that is the place in my heart that has expanded ever so much this year. I’m excited to see what will return, what will fall away, and what will be taken up in my heart home.
None of us would wish for a pandemic, and our sadness over the lives lost and changed forever is profound. Our world will never be the same. Our sense of home and place will be different. We can’t go back. We can only move ahead with what we have learned, grateful for the places and the people who are our home, eager to do some good in the world.
In that way, no matter what happens, we’ll be home for each other.
