October is Clergy Appreciation Month. I have a few misgivings about sharing this information. I don’t want to be seen tootin’ my own horn. But who better to tell you about pastors than someone who has an inside scoop?
Clergy Appreciation Month is a time to thank the men and women in our community who serve in ministry as pastors, priests, chaplains, and spiritual leaders in a variety of settings.
This month is for those shepherds of the flock who have been trying to guide and steer things for months during a pandemic, often without the benefit of the weekly gathering in our sacred spaces that gives us a spiritual energy boost for the week. Instead, every pastor has learned how to lead in the virtual world.
For some, this meant that their very well trained and equipped staff kept doing their job of streaming worship online. They hardly missed a beat, except even the most virtually gifted preacher will tell you how hard it is to preach without a physical congregation present. Talk about preaching to a brick wall!
For other pastors, launching virtual church services entailed a strange new world of ring lights, microphones, YouTube and Facebook Live. All of us got up close and personal on your computer, tablet or phone.
Wednesday turned into the day for filming worship for Sunday. That gave us enough time to edit and upload our attempts that never quite satisfy like a sermon with real live people. Having all the opportunities that you want for a do-over is paralyzing! Give me live on Sunday at 11 am over re-takes any day!
For those who serve as chaplains, the pandemic meant that the very things that people need the most when they are sick or suffering were held truly at arm’s length.
Instead of a gentle clasp of the hand in prayer, chaplains often stand in the doorway to pray. They can’t hand you a tissue for your tears over the phone or through the Zoom screen. But presence is powerful, and even in the virtual world, caring and compassion reach those in need. Eventually, we all donned PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and got back to business.
We clergy types have been adapting for seven months. We are tired and frustrated, fearful and anxious — just like the rest of the world.
We have our good days and our bad days. We can rise to the occasion and preach a sermon that will inspire you to love even those you aren’t going to vote for in a few weeks. We can also run out of steam and find ourselves just this side of despair because we feel alone and vulnerable and weary.
We feel the weight of holding things together and lifting people up, of walking through the valley of the shadow of death over and over.
I’m being honest, and this might disturb some of you. But if you know any clergy types, you know that we are as human as the rest of you. There is nothing special about us. There is only a call to serve and our intention to help you live more faithfully, especially in hard times.
Take a moment to say thank you to your pastor, your priest, the hospital or hospice chaplain, or any clergyperson (rabbi, imam or other faith leader) who serves in our community. We are all doing the best we can, and we are sustained by our faith.
Clergy help us to lean on faith and remind us that we are not alone in this time. God is with us. We are with each other. Eventually, we will emerge from the valley into the light of gratitude for the journey.
I keep a basket of notes that I have received from church members and friends over the years. And on the days when I need a reminder that what I do makes a difference, I pull a couple out and read them. Maybe you can add to your pastor’s basket this month.
