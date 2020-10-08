When the pandemic first started, my friend Laura Gayle sent me a small hand-painted watercolor picture with a plain white house on a small rise against a hint of a blue sky. In the left-hand corner, she wrote #stayhome. I put it in a silver frame and sat it on my desk where I can see it while I am working. It reminds me of an Andrew Wyeth painting, spare and familiar, with a depth available only in its simplicity.
At that time, in late March, none of us anticipated how long we would stay home. And of course, many people have not stayed home because they are essential workers. They are the hometown heroes who have kept everything going even when the world stopped in so many ways. But for those who were sent home from work and school, including those who are home involuntarily because they have lost their jobs, “home” is a mixed bag.
On the one hand, home is where the heart is, and there is no place quite like home. Spending more time with those we love has been a wonderful gift in this difficult time. The return of the family dinner table and home-cooking is a blessing that I hope will continue long after the pandemic ends. Forced to let go of our frenetic schedule of kid activities, many parents and grandparents have realized that life without travel soccer might just be something to enjoy while it lasts. Home at a slower pace is a good place to be.
For some, however, staying home has been difficult. Home is not safe and warm. Home is filled with violence and addiction, hunger, and fear. It will be some time before we realize the full magnitude of sending every school-aged child in America home last spring. There are some places that are safer than home, and some children were left without the safety net that protected them from what goes on at home.
For many older adults, especially those in assisted living and nursing home communities, home turned into months of quarantine. No visitors allowed except through a window. Their daily Bingo games, tai chi, and lunch with friends were curtailed. Home became their whole world, and it was small and confined.
There is a verse in the Bible that speaks of God making a home with us: “Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong.” (Ephesians 3:17) Whatever your faith tradition, I hope you can appreciate the beauty of the Divine making a home in our human hearts and growing roots of love to give us strength through this long, dark night of the soul. This time has been hard for so many, and the idea that there is love that is stronger than the struggle, deeper than the divide, and more powerful than this devastating virus is something that gives me hope. Hope is something we can all use right now.
As we emerge into the world again, I have hope that this time staying home will give us a new appreciation for what really matters — the people we love, the small gestures of caring and generosity, good food and a funny story, and the time to clean out and organize our closets. I have hope that our increased awareness around the experience of older adults and long-term care will lead to more creative ways of addressing the needs of an aging population. I’m truly optimistic about home becoming a renewed place for living more deeply and slowly with those we love.
Speaking of love, our dog Blue has benefited from my staying home. She has one of her humans to hang out with all day. I’m not sure what she is going to do when life gets back to normal. She is really going to miss me. But then again, she may be relieved that we are back at work and she has the place all to herself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.