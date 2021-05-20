Now that the CDC has given the O.K. for fully vaccinated people to shed our masks, I find myself not quite ready to let go of the little rectangles of cloth that have stood between me and a virus that has claimed millions of victims around the world.
For over a year, every time I left the privacy of my home, I’ve masked up. I have bags of blue paper masks stored in my car. I keep an extra mask in my purse. I’ve spent hours online perusing the creative mask offerings on Etsy and Amazon. Early on, I even sewed a few masks, but after Target starting selling them for $2, I gave up my cottage industry.
Masks have become part of my wardrobe, an accessory that I don’t leave home without.
But like so many, I’m ready for life to return to normal. I want to forget about masks and social distancing and hand sanitizer.
I want to be able to hug a stranger and throw open the nursing home doors to babies and pets. I want my healthcare friends to have the long, slow vacation they deserve after more than a year of suffering and death they could never have imagined.
I want our churches to be full to overflowing with Pentecostal Holy Spirit power and the grace of a God who loves us unconditionally because that is the Way, the Truth and the Life.
I want to let go of mourning and crying and the agony of fear that has gripped the world. I want to see the smiles of those I encounter on aisle three of Kroger.
And yet, I’m just a little bit hesitant to let go of the past year, to store the masks (I won’t throw them away just yet), and to get back to living fully in the world. I’ll bet some of you are experiencing the same hesitancy, just a bit of wondering whether the time has really come to leave our COVID caves and move into the sunlight of the fully vaccinated life.
With other parts of the world still struggling mightily, I feel a little guilty. It seems premature to celebrate or declare victory. We’re in the homestretch, but not quite to the finish line. For some the finish
line is still a moving goal.
Our routines have changed, some more than others, and
getting back to normal is going to look different for everyone. We have been through a traumatic time,
and moving into the future can be scary, even as we long for
a return to the way things were.
I’m reminded of the Biblical story of the people of Israel as they wandered in the desert over many years. After a while, they began to complain and wish they could just go back. Fear and anxiety over an unknown future overcame their initial excitement about being free from slavery.
The bad known can pull us back from a good unknown. Sometimes, we just get stuck, unable to go back or move ahead.
The only way to get unstuck is to take the first step. And then
take another step. Maybe we gradually move into a new
routine that includes masks some of the
time (in large crowds), but also includes
hugs and smiles and closing the six-foot
gap a bit.
I hope we’ll be gentle and kind with each other as we navigate our way through this transition. If we focus on being better neighbors to each other, we might discover that fear and anxiety fall away. We might find ourselves, not in the promised land, but living with the promise of Holy Spirit power and grace overflowing.
We’re slowly coming out of the wilderness. The old spiritual says, “Did your soul feel happy when you come out the wilderness, leaning on the Lord.” My prayer is that we sing that song in this last leg of the journey, leaning on the Lord and holding each other up as we have been doing all year. I’ll be looking for your smile and might even give you a hug (when you are ready).
See you on aisle three!
