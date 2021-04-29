The hawk has returned to our woods. It’s a red-shouldered hawk. You can tell by the loud “kee-ah” sound it makes.
Last year, we named the hawk Phil after a character in a television show called "The Last Man on Earth." The premise of this quirky comedy is that a virus has wiped out all humanity, and Phil believes himself to be the only human alive.
I know, I know. Who watches a show about a virus wiping out humanity in the middle of a pandemic caused by a virus? Well, sometimes humor is a great way to alleviate fear, and the show is just so implausibly funny, it lifted our spirits. That, and the hawk.
The return of Phil the hawk indicates that a whole year has passed since our screened porch was finished. We spent the late spring and summer and well into the fall on the porch — zooming, eating, watching. We watched Phil’s antics as he perched on a fallen tree, so still he blended into the bark, until suddenly he dropped down onto an unsuspecting chipmunk. Then he would take off, gliding and soaring through the green canopy, the lift of the air giving him a smooth passage.
Watching Phil became our connection to the larger world. Our perspective had narrowed to a porch and our backyard, but a lone hawk reminded us that life is still happening, grace-filled and free.
Depending on your perspective, this year has been the worst thing that has ever happened or something else. For those who have lost loved ones or who are one of the COVID-19 long haulers, it’s hard to see a silver lining in a year of sickness and death. For those who were sent home to work, who have happily zoomed in their pajama bottoms and not missed their long commute, it’s been a strange, distanced year, but nothing has truly phased them.
For others, the isolation, lack of work, grief and fear have been overwhelming. Depression has increased across all ages and demographics. Some people see things from their privilege. Others look from a more difficult vantage point. We all see the world through our own lenses depending on our background and our experiences. What are we to do?
From a spiritual perspective, seeing is about the heart. In the Biblical letter to the Ephesians, the writer speaks about seeing “with the eyes of your heart enlightened.” This way of seeing invites us into compassion and grace, opening us to the Divine Presence of God with us.
We are called to engage the world from a perspective of openness, what sociologist Brené Brown calls wholeheartedness. This place of vulnerability takes us deeper into suffering, our own and our neighbors.
We can’t ignore the devastation of this terrible virus, even if our own lives are mostly intact. We can’t pretend that all is well for everyone. When a brother or sister is suffering, even across the world in India, then the eyes of our heart will perceive their plight with compassion and a desire to help.
I’m celebrating that so many people I know have been vaccinated and are able to enjoy being out and about more. I’m truly grateful for the health of my family and most of my friends. But I know others who have not been so fortunate, and I see the news of a pandemic still raging around the world.
My friend Phil the hawk has taught me that we are all part of an interconnected web, as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King preached, and what happens to one of us affects all of us. Learning to see with the eyes of our heart enlightened is a practice that I have embraced, prayerfully asking for compassion and wisdom, boldness and humility, to see every human being on the planet as a neighbor. Seeing this way is a gift of grace, something we could all use more of as we emerge back into the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.